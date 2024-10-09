Prime Minister Dr. Drew Thanks Southern University for Its Significant Partnerships With St. Kitts and Nevis

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, October 09, 2024 (SKNIS) – During his October 08, 2024, edition of the Roundtable, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, registered his profound appreciation to the leadership of Southern University and A&M College for its significant partnerships with the Federation that has resulted in the creation of several unique opportunities of development for Kittitians and Nevisians in areas such as education and agricultural advancement.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew’s comments follow his comprehensive tour of Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on October 02, 2024, where he engaged its Chairman Myron Lawson, other SU Board Members and President Dennis Shields in discussions aimed at enhancing educational collaborations between the university and the Federation.

Photo: Prime Minister Dr. Drew in discussions with SU Board Members on October 02, 2024

“Scholarships to an American university are unheard of [in St. Kitts and Nevis], and so I want to thank Her Excellency Hadiya Claxton, Special Envoy, who cleared the way and set the ground for us to have these meaningful discussions,” Prime Minister Dr. Drew said.

These discussions have resulted in the provision of five (5) full undergraduate scholarships that will be available annually for citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis. The scholarships are available in Agricultural Economics, Agribusiness, Animal Science, Plant and Soil Science, and Pre-Veterinary Medicine.

Dr. Drew stated that having these opportunities available for students of St. Kitts and Nevis to pursue university studies at a prestigious American institution is “a significant development,” and for this the prime minister thanked the university “for partnering with us here in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

The collaboration with Southern University and A&M College goes beyond education. Prime Minister Dr. Drew said talks are also advancing for the provision of technical assistance in the development of the Federation’s cannabis industry.

“They have the largest study of cannabis in the United States of America and their experts are helping us free of cost to get our cannabis industry on the way,” Dr. Drew said.

Additionally, an expert in livestock farming associated with the university recently visited the Federation to provide invaluable technical assistance in animal husbandry, particularly egg production.

“Any area in agriculture where we need help, they are helping us at no cost to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. From education to the technical assistance, the expertise that we need they are helping us because we are saying to them that St. Kitts and Nevis wants to become self-sufficient when it comes to our food production and they are helping us significantly, and so I can’t thank Southern University enough,” said Prime Minister Dr. Drew.

Photo: Prime Minister Dr. Drew during his tour of Southern University and A&M College’s Agricultural Research and Extension Center (SUAREC)

Dr. Drew stressed that his government will continue to explore strategic areas of collaboration with international institutions and agencies to open doors of opportunities for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, and foster growth and development in the twin-island Federation.