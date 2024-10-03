Got NEWS? Email Us
Prime Minister Dr. Drew Strengthens Educational Ties During Visit to Southern University...

Prime Minister Dr. Drew Strengthens Educational Ties During Visit to Southern University and A&M College

General News

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, October 02, 2024 (SKNIS): Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew continued his efforts to advance agricultural development by touring Southern University and A&M College’s Agricultural Research and Extension Center (SUAREC) on October 2, 2024. This visit was part of a broader initiative aimed at strengthening ties with international institutions that can bring strategic value to St. Kitts and Nevis.

The tour follows the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) earlier this year, outlining shared initiatives between the St. Kitts and Nevis Ministry of Agriculture and Southern University’s SUAREC. During the tour, Prime Minister Dr. Drew, accompanied by Chancellor Dr. Orlando McMeans and other key academics, examined Southern University’s innovations in areas such as horticulture, livestock management, agricultural sustainability, crop enhancement, and medicinal plant research.

The prime minister also visited various facilities, including the Meat Lab and Poultry Unit, where technological advancements are expected to enhance farming practices in St. Kitts and Nevis. The collaboration extends to providing essential food safety certification courses, particularly for local vendors, ensuring compliance with international food safety standards.

Dr. Drew emphasised the importance of these innovations.

“The integration of modern agricultural techniques is critical for the future of food production in small island states. Southern University’s advancements in this field provide a model for how we can further develop our own agricultural sectors in St. Kitts and Nevis,” he said.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew expressed that the engagements underscored the government’s commitment to promoting sustainable development, educational collaboration, and the expansion of knowledge transfer. The discussions during the visit also focused on potential future partnerships that could revolutionise agriculture in the Caribbean.

Dr. Drew further expressed confidence that the collaboration would yield transformative results.

“We are not just enhancing agriculture in the traditional sense but are working to build a sustainable and prosperous future for our nation,” he said.

The visit further cements St. Kitts and Nevis’ strategy to foster agricultural innovation, as previously highlighted by Minister of Agriculture, Honourable Samal Duggins.

General News

Cybersecurity Forum Builds a Safer Digital Future for Leaders and Students

The importance of a strong and resilient cybersecurity system was emphasised at a Cybersecurity Awareness Forum held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort on October 03, 2024. The event brought together public and private sector officials from St. Kitts and Nevis, regional representatives and local secondary school students.
General News

Minister Maynard Highlights St. Kitts and Nevis’ Ongoing Digital Transformation

The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, in its efforts to achieve a sustainable island state, is rapidly positioning itself as a leader in digital transformation within the Caribbean, thanks to the strategic efforts of the government and the widespread access to technology among its citizens.
Crime

Cayon Shooting Incident under Police Investigation

The Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in Bryson, Cayon, St. Kitts, between 7PM and 7:30PM on October 1st, 2024. Initial inquiries revealed that two males, Kareem Jeffers and Nicholas Johnson, both residents of Ponds Pasture, were driving down a dirt road towards the island main road, when they were fired upon by unidentified assailants.
Workers News

Clerk of Works Notice

The Ministry of Education is currently receiving applications for the post: Clerk of Works...

