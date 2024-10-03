Prime Minister Dr. Drew Strengthens Educational Ties During Visit to Southern University and A&M College

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, October 02, 2024 (SKNIS): Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew continued his efforts to advance agricultural development by touring Southern University and A&M College’s Agricultural Research and Extension Center (SUAREC) on October 2, 2024. This visit was part of a broader initiative aimed at strengthening ties with international institutions that can bring strategic value to St. Kitts and Nevis.

The tour follows the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) earlier this year, outlining shared initiatives between the St. Kitts and Nevis Ministry of Agriculture and Southern University’s SUAREC. During the tour, Prime Minister Dr. Drew, accompanied by Chancellor Dr. Orlando McMeans and other key academics, examined Southern University’s innovations in areas such as horticulture, livestock management, agricultural sustainability, crop enhancement, and medicinal plant research.

The prime minister also visited various facilities, including the Meat Lab and Poultry Unit, where technological advancements are expected to enhance farming practices in St. Kitts and Nevis. The collaboration extends to providing essential food safety certification courses, particularly for local vendors, ensuring compliance with international food safety standards.

Dr. Drew emphasised the importance of these innovations.

“The integration of modern agricultural techniques is critical for the future of food production in small island states. Southern University’s advancements in this field provide a model for how we can further develop our own agricultural sectors in St. Kitts and Nevis,” he said.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew expressed that the engagements underscored the government’s commitment to promoting sustainable development, educational collaboration, and the expansion of knowledge transfer. The discussions during the visit also focused on potential future partnerships that could revolutionise agriculture in the Caribbean.

Dr. Drew further expressed confidence that the collaboration would yield transformative results.

“We are not just enhancing agriculture in the traditional sense but are working to build a sustainable and prosperous future for our nation,” he said.

The visit further cements St. Kitts and Nevis’ strategy to foster agricultural innovation, as previously highlighted by Minister of Agriculture, Honourable Samal Duggins.