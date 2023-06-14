The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew spent quality time with the children of the Louisa Grant Pre-School in Conaree Village by reading to them today, June 14.



Prime Minister Dr. Drew’s story-telling session with the students was designed to help engrave the love of reading in their young minds and encourage them to read. The Prime Minister read from the family-oriented book, “So Much” by Trish Cooke.

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew



Speaking with the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) afterward, the Honourable Prime Minister said these types of activities that give him the opportunity to personally interact with the nation’s youth are always precious to him.



He added, “This is a pre-school that I have been supporting for a decade now and it is always a great pleasure coming back and interacting with Teacher Paulette and her staff and all of the children. Today, I had the opportunity to read with them and interact with them which was quite refreshing and a break from the normal routine of running an office.”



Prime Minister Dr. Drew has been a longtime friend and supporter of the Louisa Grant Pre-School, making regular visits and donations to the institution, particularly during its annual graduation ceremonies.



The month of June is observed annually as Child Month in St. Kitts and Nevis. Prime Minister Dr. Drew, who donned his Child Month T-shirt during Wednesday’s story time session with the children of the Louisa Grant Pre-School, used the occasion to encourage citizens and residents to do all they can to protect and nurture the children of the Federation.



“Let us remember our children; let us be there for them; let us support them; let us give them the best opportunity for them to succeed, and so with all of us working together and supporting our children we will have positive outcomes that we seek in St. Kitts and Nevis,” Dr. Drew said.



Child Month 2023 is being observed under the theme, “Empowering Our Children through STEAM Education.” STEAM refers to Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics.