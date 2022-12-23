Prime Minister and Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew brought cheers and joy just in time for Christmas to the patients, medical teams and support staff of the three hospitals here on St. Kitts, namely the Mary Charles Hospital in Molineux, the Pogson Medical Center in Sandy Point and the Joseph N. France (JNF) General Hospital in Basseterre.



Prime Minister Dr. Drew was accompanied on his Christmas visit to the health institutions today, Friday, December 23 by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Delores Stapleton Harris and Director of Health Institutions within the Ministry of Health, Dr. Jenson Morton.



At his first stop at the Mary Charles Hospital, Prime Minister Dr. Drew said, “I want to wish all those who are interned here all the best for the season and a speedy recovery and hope that the numbers go down to zero because everyone would have recovered.”



The Honourable Prime Minister also stressed the importance of the Mary Charles Hospital in ensuring the adequate and efficient delivery of healthcare services to citizens and residents.



Dr. Drew added, “In the New Year, we look forward to upgrading it to have doctor services improved so that there is a doctor always on call here at the Mary Charles Hospital to cut down on the referrals to JNF. We also want to offer at least basic lab tests and we also want to offer basic X-rays and that will tremendously take the strain off JNF but more importantly, it would offer better service to the people who are served by this institution.”



During his visit to each hospital, Prime Minister Dr. Drew presented Christmas gifts to the patients.