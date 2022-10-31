The contributions of retired nurses who continue to play active roles in the effective delivery of healthcare services in St. Kitts and Nevis were highlighted and applauded by Prime Minister and Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew on Sunday, October 30, 2022.



The Prime Minister was speaking at a special service held at the Pentecostal Church of God in Basseterre in recognition of the 10th anniversary of the Retired Energetic Nurses Touching All Lives (RENTAL) Association.

MEMBERS OF RENTAL ASSOCIATION AT CHURCH SERVICE

Prime Minister Dr. Drew said, “The numerous stories and experiences you have accumulated throughout your careers, the lives you have saved and the countless lives you have positively impacted through your selfless sacrifice will serve to inform and inspire.”



Dr. Drew added, “The reality is that being a nurse calls for tremendous sacrifice. You sacrifice time with your family and loved ones and you sacrifice your own lives. This is more evident than ever with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and the commitment and sacrifice that was required to ensure the safety of our nation. Many of you went home, many of you touched lives not knowing what would happen to you or your family, but in a real way you demonstrated why nursing is a calling and not a job.”



The Association’s tenth anniversary is being observed under the theme, “Ten Years Together, Still Making A Difference.”



In reflecting on the chosen theme, Prime Minister Dr. Drew said, “This year’s theme suggests activeness. It says, yes, we have retired but we are still here making an impact, contributing to the healthcare industry and serving our fellow citizens and residents. This is indeed commendable. You didn’t just retire but you chose instead to find meaning in your retirement by forming an association where you can continue to engage and to serve.”



Among those present at the special service were Senior Minister the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas; Senator the Honourable Isalean Phillip; members of the Retired Energetic Nurses Touching All Lives (RENTAL) Association; members of the St. Kitts Nurses Association; nursing students and other members of the medical fraternity.