Prime Minister Dr. Drew Meets With PAHO Director to Discuss Strengthening Health System in St. Kitts and Nevis and CARICOM

Washington, DC, September 30, 2024 (SKNIS): The urgent need to fortify public health systems across Small Island Developing States (SIDS) took centre stage during bilateral talks between Prime Minister and Minister of Health of St. Kitts and Nevis, Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, and Dr. Jarbas Barbisa da Silva, Director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and Regional Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday, September 30, 2024 at the PAHO Headquarters in Washington DC.

The bilateral meeting, held on the sidelines of the 61st PAHO Directing Council, also highlighted the matter of gun violence, which Prime Minister Dr. Drew deemed a serious public health crisis. He referenced the US Surgeon General’s perspective on addressing violence and emphasised that St. Kitts and Nevis, along with CARICOM, would be looking at crime and violence from a public health perspective. He noted that CARICOM will be placing this issue on its agenda and seeking PAHO’s assistance in pushing this forward.

The discussions also underscored the critical challenges facing SIDS, such as climate-related health impacts, the burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), and the need for improved healthcare infrastructure and access to quality services.

Prime Minister Drew emphasised the importance of resilience.

“Health is at the core of our nation’s development. Strengthening our health systems not only ensures the well-being of our citizens but also enhances our ability to respond to crises, particularly as we face the growing threats posed by climate change,” said Dr. Drew.

During the bilateral, Prime Minister Dr. Drew also highlighted St. Kitts and Nevis’ efforts to improve healthcare delivery through digital health initiatives, the building of a smart hospital, expanded healthcare training, and partnerships aimed at improving disease prevention and control. He stressed the importance of ongoing collaboration with PAHO in addressing health inequalities and preparing the country for emerging health threats.

Dr. Barbisa da Silva reaffirmed PAHO’s commitment to supporting the government’s health agenda, stating that PAHO would continue to provide technical assistance in areas such as pandemic preparedness, universal health coverage, and combating the growing prevalence of NCDs. He further acknowledged the strides made by St. Kitts and Nevis in healthcare innovation and capacity building, noting that these efforts are crucial to improving the overall health and well-being of the population.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew also used the opportunity to call for stronger regional collaboration in tackling the shared health challenges of the Caribbean, with a focus on building resilient and inclusive health systems that leave no one behind.

The bilateral meeting marked a significant step in deepening the relationship between St. Kitts and Nevis and PAHO, with both parties agreeing on continued cooperation to advance the health and wellness agenda of the nation.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew was joined in the meeting by Dr. Hazel Laws, St. Kitts and Nevis’ Chief Medical Officer.

Cybersecurity Forum Builds a Safer Digital Future for Leaders and Students

The importance of a strong and resilient cybersecurity system was emphasised at a Cybersecurity Awareness Forum held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort on October 03, 2024. The event brought together public and private sector officials from St. Kitts and Nevis, regional representatives and local secondary school students.
General News

Minister Maynard Highlights St. Kitts and Nevis’ Ongoing Digital Transformation

The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, in its efforts to achieve a sustainable island state, is rapidly positioning itself as a leader in digital transformation within the Caribbean, thanks to the strategic efforts of the government and the widespread access to technology among its citizens.
General News

Prime Minister Dr. Drew Strengthens Educational Ties During Visit to Southern University and A&M College

Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew continued his efforts to advance agricultural development by touring Southern University and A&M College’s Agricultural Research and Extension Center (SUAREC) on October 2, 2024. This visit was part of a broader initiative aimed at strengthening ties with international institutions that can bring strategic value to St. Kitts and Nevis.
Crime

Cayon Shooting Incident under Police Investigation

The Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in Bryson, Cayon, St. Kitts, between 7PM and 7:30PM on October 1st, 2024. Initial inquiries revealed that two males, Kareem Jeffers and Nicholas Johnson, both residents of Ponds Pasture, were driving down a dirt road towards the island main road, when they were fired upon by unidentified assailants.

