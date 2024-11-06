Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeGeneral NewsPrime Minister Dr. Drew Lauds American Airlines for Its Unbroken 20-year Relationship...

Prime Minister Dr. Drew Lauds American Airlines for Its Unbroken 20-year Relationship With St. Kitts and Nevis

General News

Published on

By Admin
Monday’s celebration at a reception held at the Kayan Jet Lounge featured Cabinet ministers, led by Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, American Airlines officials, and other tourism stakeholders
spot_img

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, November 05, 2024 (SKNIS) – On Monday, November 04, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis celebrated American Airlines’ 20th anniversary of providing non-stop flights from Miami to St. Kitts’ Robert L. Bradshaw (RLB) International Airport, linking the island to key international markets.

Monday’s celebration at a reception held at the Kayan Jet Lounge featured Cabinet ministers, led by Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, American Airlines officials, and other tourism stakeholders. They celebrated the significant partnership with the cutting of a commemorative cake and a toast to the airline.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew delivered remarks at the reception ceremony, at which point he expressed the government’s appreciation to American Airlines for the role it has played in the growth and development of the Federation’s tourism industry.

“Since American Airlines first established service to St. Kitts and Nevis two decades ago, it has not only opened new pathways for travel and tourism but also served as a catalyst for our nation’s development,” Dr. Drew said.

He affirmed that the tourism sector remains a cornerstone of the nation’s economy, and as such the early decision by American Airlines to connect St. Kitts and Nevis to the rest of the world created tremendous opportunities locally and reinforced St. Kitts and Nevis’ position as a premier tourist destination.

“The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis recognises that partnerships like this one are essential to our nation’s progress,” said Dr. Drew. “In every area from tourism to trade, from business to cultural exchange, we are committed to cultivating relationships that uplift our people and position St. Kitts and Nevis for a prosperous future. American Airlines has been an exceptional partner in this endeavour demonstrating consistency, vision and mutual respect—values that resonate deeply with us as a government and as a people.”

Also in attendance at Monday’s reception ceremony were the Minister of Tourism, Honourable Marsha Henderson; Senior Minister the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas who served as prime minister when American Airlines first launched its service to St. Kitts, other members of the Federal Cabinet, invited ambassadors, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Tivanna Wharton, Chief Executive Officer of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Kelly Fontenelle, and other tourism stakeholders.

Latest articles

General News

Vehicle Inspections Transition to Digital Reporting Model From January 2025

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF), in collaboration with the Inland Revenue Department (IRD), wishes to inform the public of new improvements to the Traffic Department's Vehicle Registration System. As part of these enhancements, all vehicle inspection agencies are now required to submit inspection reports digitally to the IRD. This updated procedure will streamline the inspection process, making it faster, more efficient, and environmentally friendly. 
General News

SKNTVETC Colour and Sip Activity

The St. Kitts and Nevis Technical and Vocational Education and Training Council (SKNTVETC) continues its awareness month of activities with a visit to the Industrial Site Day Care Center. The visit on Thursday November 07 enabled the officials to interact with a group of preschoolers through a Technical and Vocational Education activity dubbed Colour and Sip.
General News

Personal Stories Offer a Glimpse Into the Lives of the 25 Most Remarkable Teens Honoured at Special Parliamentary Session

One of the teens recognised was Jaheme Warner Ventura, described as a spiritual leader and community catalyst, who was awarded for Spiritual Commitment and Leadership. The 18-year-old has a deep commitment to God and spends his free time helping others. Driven by compassion and love, Warner Ventura dedicates himself to a variety of meaningful causes. Whether organising group visits to support the sick and elderly in the community, assisting customers at his father's pharmacy, or leading young men aged 11 to 21 in the transformative Turn Around Agenda (TAG) Programme, Warner’s commitment to making a positive impact is unwavering.
General News

St. Kitts and Nevis Honours the 2024 Class of the 25 Most Remarkable Teens at Special Parliamentary Session

A special session of the Federal Parliament of St. Kitts and Nevis was held on Wednesday, November 06, 2024, to honour 25 young individuals who are making a significant and positive impact on the lives of others and contributing to the nation's development.

More like this

General News

Vehicle Inspections Transition to Digital Reporting Model From January 2025

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF), in collaboration with the Inland Revenue Department (IRD), wishes to inform the public of new improvements to the Traffic Department's Vehicle Registration System. As part of these enhancements, all vehicle inspection agencies are now required to submit inspection reports digitally to the IRD. This updated procedure will streamline the inspection process, making it faster, more efficient, and environmentally friendly. 
General News

SKNTVETC Colour and Sip Activity

The St. Kitts and Nevis Technical and Vocational Education and Training Council (SKNTVETC) continues its awareness month of activities with a visit to the Industrial Site Day Care Center. The visit on Thursday November 07 enabled the officials to interact with a group of preschoolers through a Technical and Vocational Education activity dubbed Colour and Sip.
General News

Personal Stories Offer a Glimpse Into the Lives of the 25 Most Remarkable Teens Honoured at Special Parliamentary Session

One of the teens recognised was Jaheme Warner Ventura, described as a spiritual leader and community catalyst, who was awarded for Spiritual Commitment and Leadership. The 18-year-old has a deep commitment to God and spends his free time helping others. Driven by compassion and love, Warner Ventura dedicates himself to a variety of meaningful causes. Whether organising group visits to support the sick and elderly in the community, assisting customers at his father's pharmacy, or leading young men aged 11 to 21 in the transformative Turn Around Agenda (TAG) Programme, Warner’s commitment to making a positive impact is unwavering.