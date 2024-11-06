Prime Minister Dr. Drew Lauds American Airlines for Its Unbroken 20-year Relationship With St. Kitts and Nevis

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, November 05, 2024 (SKNIS) – On Monday, November 04, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis celebrated American Airlines’ 20th anniversary of providing non-stop flights from Miami to St. Kitts’ Robert L. Bradshaw (RLB) International Airport, linking the island to key international markets.

Monday’s celebration at a reception held at the Kayan Jet Lounge featured Cabinet ministers, led by Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, American Airlines officials, and other tourism stakeholders. They celebrated the significant partnership with the cutting of a commemorative cake and a toast to the airline.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew delivered remarks at the reception ceremony, at which point he expressed the government’s appreciation to American Airlines for the role it has played in the growth and development of the Federation’s tourism industry.

“Since American Airlines first established service to St. Kitts and Nevis two decades ago, it has not only opened new pathways for travel and tourism but also served as a catalyst for our nation’s development,” Dr. Drew said.

He affirmed that the tourism sector remains a cornerstone of the nation’s economy, and as such the early decision by American Airlines to connect St. Kitts and Nevis to the rest of the world created tremendous opportunities locally and reinforced St. Kitts and Nevis’ position as a premier tourist destination.

“The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis recognises that partnerships like this one are essential to our nation’s progress,” said Dr. Drew. “In every area from tourism to trade, from business to cultural exchange, we are committed to cultivating relationships that uplift our people and position St. Kitts and Nevis for a prosperous future. American Airlines has been an exceptional partner in this endeavour demonstrating consistency, vision and mutual respect—values that resonate deeply with us as a government and as a people.”

Also in attendance at Monday’s reception ceremony were the Minister of Tourism, Honourable Marsha Henderson; Senior Minister the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas who served as prime minister when American Airlines first launched its service to St. Kitts, other members of the Federal Cabinet, invited ambassadors, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Tivanna Wharton, Chief Executive Officer of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Kelly Fontenelle, and other tourism stakeholders.