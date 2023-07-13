Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, assured the residents of the Cayon community, which is one of the communities within his constituency, that they will enjoy a sustained consistent availability of potable water soon.



He said this during his monthly press conference held at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Conference Room in Lime Kiln, Basseterre on July 13.



The prime minister said that the water issues in Cayon have been an ongoing problem that started many years ago, however, he said “I am happy to say that this government has put in place a significant number of policies that would resolve the water issue once and for all.”



He said that his administration has executed several policies successfully.



“We have sought to expand our water availability by purchasing water from Marriott so that we can make more water available. We have re-engaged BEAD and presently BEAD (Bedrock Exploration Development Technologies St. Kitts Ltd. has done a lot of work thus far even though that work is preparatory work, but BEAD is back this week to continue that work,” he said.



The prime minister further explained that his team is working towards expanding the water availability throughout the Federation and added that “we are going into desalination and that would have a tremendous impact on the people of Cayon.”