Premier’s Ministry hosts CTU ICT Week delegates at a cocktail reception at Nevis’ MGR Park

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 03, 2024)- The Premier’s Ministry on Wednesday evening, October 02, hosted the delegates of the Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU) ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Week at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park, Pinneys Beach, Nevis.

The delegates are in St. Kitts for the 2024 CTU ICT Week from September 30 to October 4, held under the theme ‘Bridging Technologies for a Sustainable and Inclusive Future’.

Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley greeted the Ministers of Government of ICT from across the region, along with other professionals and stakeholders in the local, regional and international information, communications and technology industry.

Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley engages with delegates from the Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU) ICT Week at a cocktail at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park, Nevis on October 02, 2024 Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU) ICT Week delegates enjoy a cocktail hosted by the Premier’s Ministry at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park, Nevis on October 02, 2024 Deputy Premier the Honourable Eric Evelyn (far left) and Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley greet Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU) ICT Week delegates at a cocktail at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park, Nevis on October 02, 2024

“I want to extend a very warm welcome to all of you to this side of paradise, the island of Nevis. We are grateful that all of you would have journeyed over to see us and thank you for being here.

“We have for you great food, great drinks and great music, and we are hopeful that you enjoy yourselves and avail yourselves of some of the incredible hospitality for which the island of Nevis is well known.”

The Honourable Konris Maynard, ICT Minister in the Federal Government led the delegation to Nevis as part of the activities organized for the CTU ICT Week conference attendees. He thanked Premier Brantley for organizing the reception.

“We are St. Kitts and Nevis so I thought it would be fitting that they journeyed over to Nevis. I want to thank the Cabinet of Nevis led by the Honourable Mark Brantley for hosting us this evening.”

Deputy Premier the Honourable Eric Evelyn, who attended Monday’s conference session in St. Kitts, said he was extremely pleased that so many of the delegates had taken the opportunity to travel to Nevis for the cocktail, and encouraged them to return to the island in the future.

More than 100 CTU ICT Week delegates, including the Honourable Stephenson King of St. Lucia, the Honourable Haydn Hughes of Anguilla, the Honourable Otis Morris of the Grand Turk, the Honourable Michel Chebat of Belize, and Ervin Williams, CEO, National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) St. Kitts and Nevis, enjoyed the evening of sumptuous food, refreshing drinks and live local entertainment.