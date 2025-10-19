Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeGeneral NewsPremier Brantley outlines key priorities as preparations advance for 2026 NIA Budget

Premier Brantley outlines key priorities as preparations advance for 2026 NIA Budget

General NewsLocal Politics

Published on

By Admin
Honourable Mark Brantley
spot_img

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 13, 2025)- Premier of Nevis and Minister of Finance, the Honourable Mark Brantley, has confirmed that preparations for the 2026 Budget of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) are already underway, as the government continues its focus on infrastructure development, healthcare, and education.

Premier Brantley explained that the annual budget process begins several months in advance of the usual Budget Day in December, with early discussions among senior officials to set the framework for the fiscal year.

“It normally starts with meetings among the permanent secretaries and meetings among technical teams, and then it goes into wider meetings with the broader body. So that is already ongoing as we prepare,” he said. “We normally would be well into it by November so that we present the budget in early December. That’s the tradition.”

Looking ahead to the 2026 fiscal year, Premier Brantley said the Administration’s top priority remains the completion of the Alexandra Hospital expansion.

“Our hospital remains our priority number one. We have to get that done. As I said, we have a funding gap that we’re trying to fill,” he stated.

The Premier also highlighted several other critical areas of focus, including upgrades to the island’s education and healthcare infrastructure, continued work on the airport expansion, and improving facilities across communities.

“We have the airport facility…thankfully, we have the funding in place for that. We will be looking to see how we can do more in terms of the infrastructure for our schools. Many of our schools are old and aging and the problem has been upkeep and maintenance, so we need to look at that.”

Premier Brantley further underscored the need to enhance community health services, including the Charlestown Health Centre, which is currently operating from temporary facilities, and the provision of dialysis treatment for kidney patients.

“We were waiting for our facility at the hospital to be ready in order to have dialysis, but we’re getting more and more reports of dialysis patients, and our incidences of diabetes and hypertension continue to grow. I think at this stage we have to now think about what we do in Nevis- even if it’s only a backup system for the time being- but we have to do something,” he said.

He added that greater collaboration between St. Kitts and Nevis in healthcare delivery would be mutually beneficial, noting that both islands have previously assisted one another when key diagnostic equipment was unavailable.

“We need closer collaboration but significantly more investment to make that happen,” the Premier said.

On the fiscal side, Premier Brantley said the Administration is currently evaluating its potential revenue streams and monitoring how they may develop over the coming year to help fund key projects planned for 2026.

The Premier emphasized that the Administration remains committed to advancing economic growth, strengthening infrastructure, and improving the quality of life for all citizens of Nevis as it finalizes the upcoming budget.

Latest articles

General News

The Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) Celebrated the 114th National Day and 42nd Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations with St. Christopher and Nevis

The Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) hosted a vibrant reception on October 9 at the scenic Palms Court Gardens restaurant to celebrate the 114th National Day of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the 42nd anniversary of diplomatic relations between Taiwan and the Federation of St. Christopher and Nevis.
General News

St. Kitts Tourism Authority’s SKY Program Wins Gold at the 2025 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards

Launched in 2024 across the source markets, the SKY Program, short for St. Kitts Your Way, is a dynamic training and engagement initiative designed to empower travel advisors with the tools, resources, and insider knowledge needed to sell St. Kitts with confidence. Through immersive learning modules, interactive webinars, destination incentives, and personalized communication, the program deepens trade engagement. It strengthens the connection between St. Kitts and the travel advisor community in its key source markets.
General News

The Wedge Boutique Hotel Breaks Ground

The St. Kitts Tourism Authority is proud to announce the groundbreaking of The Wedge Boutique Hotel, a distinctive new property set to redefine hotel accommodation on the island. Designed to seamlessly blend the comfort of at-home living with the personalized service of a boutique hotel, The Wedge will offer an immersive hospitality experience tailored for today’s discerning traveller.
General News

NIA Invites General Public to a Town Hall Meeting on Proposed “Destiny” Special Sustainability Zone Project

The Cabinet of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) will host a public town hall meeting on the proposed Destiny Special Sustainability Zone (SSZ) development, as part of the administration’s ongoing commitment to transparency, inclusiveness, and open dialogue with the people of Nevis.

More like this

General News

The Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) Celebrated the 114th National Day and 42nd Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations with St. Christopher and Nevis

The Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) hosted a vibrant reception on October 9 at the scenic Palms Court Gardens restaurant to celebrate the 114th National Day of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the 42nd anniversary of diplomatic relations between Taiwan and the Federation of St. Christopher and Nevis.
General News

St. Kitts Tourism Authority’s SKY Program Wins Gold at the 2025 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards

Launched in 2024 across the source markets, the SKY Program, short for St. Kitts Your Way, is a dynamic training and engagement initiative designed to empower travel advisors with the tools, resources, and insider knowledge needed to sell St. Kitts with confidence. Through immersive learning modules, interactive webinars, destination incentives, and personalized communication, the program deepens trade engagement. It strengthens the connection between St. Kitts and the travel advisor community in its key source markets.
General News

The Wedge Boutique Hotel Breaks Ground

The St. Kitts Tourism Authority is proud to announce the groundbreaking of The Wedge Boutique Hotel, a distinctive new property set to redefine hotel accommodation on the island. Designed to seamlessly blend the comfort of at-home living with the personalized service of a boutique hotel, The Wedge will offer an immersive hospitality experience tailored for today’s discerning traveller.