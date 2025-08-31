Premier Brantley affirms All Lands Involved in Proposed Special Sustainability Zone are Privately Owned

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 26, 2025)- Premier the Honourable Mark Brantley has firmly rejected what he described as deliberate misinformation surrounding the proposed Special Sustainability Zone (SSZ) in Nevis, making it clear that all lands currently being sold are privately owned and not government lands.

During his August 25 national address, the Premier explained that the sales taking place along the South Coast are strictly private transactions between landowners and purchasers, with no involvement from the government.

“The proposed zone is situated on the Southern coast of Nevis in the general area of Saddle Hill. Those who know the geography of Nevis will know that the South Coast is largely barren with no development and no infrastructure. The lands in that area are owned by a large number of private landowners. The majority of lands in that area originally owned by the government on behalf of the people of Nevis- some 238 acres- were swapped by the previous NRP (Nevis Reformation Party)-led NIA to the National Bank during the Land-for-Debt swap exercise. The people of Nevis have therefore already lost those lands,” Premier Brantley said.

He categorically rejected claims that the government was seeking to acquire lands by force. Premier Brantley dismissed suggestions of compulsory acquisition or forced dispossession as “false and absurd,” stressing that property rights remain secure.

“No one will ever be forced to sell their land. If you do not want to sell, you do not sell. All land transactions are private, voluntary agreements between buyer and seller.”

The Premier also called out the hypocrisy of the Opposition, accusing them of misleading the public while personally profiting from the very land sales they now condemn.

“I am advised that prominent members of the Opposition were among the first to agree to sell their lands, to sign agreements and to collect their monies. It cannot be right for high-ranking members of the NRP in Nevis to sell their lands, pocket millions of dollars and then turn around and blame the Government,” he said.

Premier Brantley also condemned personal attacks against his family, describing the allegations concerning his wife’s professional real estate practice as flagrant. He clarified that his wife has operated a fully licensed real estate business for more than 20 years, entirely independent of his or any government involvement.

Turning to the Special Sustainability Zone legislation, the Premier emphasized that Nevis retains full control over its development decisions.

“No Special Sustainability Zone can ever be declared in Nevis without the full approval of the Nevis Island Administration and ratification by the Nevis Island Assembly,” he stated. “This ensures that Nevis remains in control of Nevis.”

He added that the law establishes strict safeguards, requiring developers to demonstrate long-term economic benefits, provide infrastructure at no cost to taxpayers, ensure renewable energy and water self-sufficiency, protect the environment, and make provisions for health, safety, and security.

On the matter of access, Premier Brantley reassured the public that Nevis’ waters and beaches are all public property and will at all times remain so.

The Premier concluded by highlighting the transformative opportunities the Special Sustainability Zone offers for Nevis, urging Nevisians not to be misled by what he described as ‘dishonesty and double-speak’ from detractors.

The proposed development has the potential to create thousands of permanent jobs for Nevisians at home and returning nationals, bring billions of dollars of investment to the island, generate hundreds of millions in direct revenue for government, and create significant opportunities for new businesses and the expansion of existing local businesses into the zone.