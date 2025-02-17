Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeGeneral NewsCrimePregnant Woman Undergoes Emergency For Baby's Birth Following Violent Home Invasion

Pregnant Woman Undergoes Emergency For Baby’s Birth Following Violent Home Invasion

General NewsCrime

Published on

By Admin
Front Page image used for illustration purposes only and does not depict actual victim, shows the hand of a hospitalised woman on surgical ward (credit: www.shutterstock.com)
spot_img

By Spokesman Newsroom 

BASSETERRE, St.Kitts ( Tuesday 11th February 2025)- A baby’s exepected due date was shorted after a 7-month pregant woman underwent emergency surgery following a recent violent home invasion in Nevis.

A spokesperson from the Police Public Relations Department has informed that police are investigating a report of a burglary in which a pregagnt woman named Saskia Maynard of Hanley’s Road, Nevis, sustained a number of non-lifethreatening stab wounds to the front of her body and abdomen. 

Initial inquiries indicate that Ms Maynard was attacked by a masked assailant during the night time on Sunday 9th February 2025.

Reportedly, medical examinations revealed that one of Ms. Maynard’s abdominal wounds was more serious than initially observed. As such, she underwent temergency surgery to deliver the baby. 

On Monday afternoon (10th February), a police update revealed that the surgery was successful, and mother and child are in stable condition.

Latest articles

General News

Ministry Of Education Enthused About Continued Collaboration With The Harmonized OECS Pearl Curriculum

Ministry of Education officials are looking forward to the unfurling of the harmonized OECS Primary School Curriculum: OECS PEARL (Programme for Educational Advancement and Relevant Learning).
International News

Taiwan deepens educational collaboration with US

The Ministry of Education inked a memorandum of understanding with Connecticut and renewed an MOU with Maine in January, underscoring the government’s commitment to the Taiwan-U.S. Education Initiative.
General News

Azamara Cruises Nominates Nevis Sun Tour As Best New Tour of 2024

A standout in the crowded worldwide field of cruise tour operators, Nevis Sun Tours offers uniquely personal day tours for cruise visitors to St. Kitts and Nevis.  Greg Phillip, CEO commented recently, “All of us at Nevis Sun Tours are thrilled to be nominated in the Best New Tour category.  Impressively, we are the only Caribbean DMC nominated in this category.”
General News

Hospital Official: Workers Played Key Role in New Design

Over 400 workers from all levels, including drain cleaners, played a crucial role in shaping the design of the new Joseph N. France General Hospital. 

More like this

General News

Ministry Of Education Enthused About Continued Collaboration With The Harmonized OECS Pearl Curriculum

Ministry of Education officials are looking forward to the unfurling of the harmonized OECS Primary School Curriculum: OECS PEARL (Programme for Educational Advancement and Relevant Learning).
International News

Taiwan deepens educational collaboration with US

The Ministry of Education inked a memorandum of understanding with Connecticut and renewed an MOU with Maine in January, underscoring the government’s commitment to the Taiwan-U.S. Education Initiative.
General News

Azamara Cruises Nominates Nevis Sun Tour As Best New Tour of 2024

A standout in the crowded worldwide field of cruise tour operators, Nevis Sun Tours offers uniquely personal day tours for cruise visitors to St. Kitts and Nevis.  Greg Phillip, CEO commented recently, “All of us at Nevis Sun Tours are thrilled to be nominated in the Best New Tour category.  Impressively, we are the only Caribbean DMC nominated in this category.”