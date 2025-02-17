Pregnant Woman Undergoes Emergency For Baby’s Birth Following Violent Home Invasion

By Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St.Kitts ( Tuesday 11th February 2025)- A baby’s exepected due date was shorted after a 7-month pregant woman underwent emergency surgery following a recent violent home invasion in Nevis.

A spokesperson from the Police Public Relations Department has informed that police are investigating a report of a burglary in which a pregagnt woman named Saskia Maynard of Hanley’s Road, Nevis, sustained a number of non-lifethreatening stab wounds to the front of her body and abdomen.

Initial inquiries indicate that Ms Maynard was attacked by a masked assailant during the night time on Sunday 9th February 2025.

Reportedly, medical examinations revealed that one of Ms. Maynard’s abdominal wounds was more serious than initially observed. As such, she underwent temergency surgery to deliver the baby.

On Monday afternoon (10th February), a police update revealed that the surgery was successful, and mother and child are in stable condition.