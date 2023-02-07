

The St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party Administration demonstrated its commitment to older citizens and residents with the establishment of the new ministry, Youth Empowerment, Ageing and Disabilities. With a mandate to ensure the inclusion of older persons in all aspects of our community and to safeguard their dignity and encourage active ageing, the Cabinet approved the establishment of a Seniors Day Care Programme.



Seniors in the programme will have the opportunity to participate in several activities that will focus on their physical, spiritual, and emotional well-being including painting, pottery and arts and crafts. The Seniors Day Care Programme will be piloted in the East Basseterre, St. Peter’s, and St. Paul’s communities, with the goal of expansion across additional communities throughout St. Kitts.



The Cabinet endorsed the Ministry of Sustainable Development’s National Land Management Strategic Approach. The Ministry will conduct a series of communication and public engagement sessions to sensitize the public about their plans for addressing major land allocation challenges. Issues to address include, but are not limited to:



Double and triple booking of lots

Resumption of payments for land

Considerations for prioritized allocation to various demographics

Identification of land for the National Housing Corporation-led 2 nd Housing Revolution and

Housing Revolution and The policy on land for commercial development

Activities will include radio interviews, town halls and a “Land Matters Fair” which will be held on February 09 and 10 at the Ministry’s compound at Bladen Commercial Development, Basseterre.



The Cabinet approved the following pieces of legislation, namely: The Integrity in Public Life (Amendment) Bill, the Anti-Corruption Bill, the Official Gazette Bill, and the Criminal Records (Rehabilitation of Offenders) (Amendment) Bill. These Bills will be tabled and debated during the upcoming National Assembly Sitting on February 08, 2023.