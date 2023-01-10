The Cabinet Ministers met under the Chairmanship of the Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, on Monday 9th January 2023 and made several significant decisions to improve the well-being of our people.

The Cabinet commenced its first meeting of 2023 with an inspirational and thought-provoking message from Pastor Lincoln Connor of the Antioch Baptist Church. Pastor Connor also offered words of prayer to the Cabinet members and by extension the government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

In keeping with the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party Administration’s COVID-19 Recovery Plan to reignite and empower small businesses, the Cabinet approved various duty-free concession requests for a number of local micro, small and medium-sized businesses.

Cabinet Committees were established to further evaluate and investigate the feasibility and practicability of key sectoral, proposed projects in the areas of aquaculture, and also, resort and housing developments. Additionally, the evaluation of several water and electricity-related project proposals is nearing completion and updates will be shared subsequently.

The Cabinet received an update from The Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, Minister of Education, on the Cotton Thomas Comprehensive School project, which is currently in its preliminary planning stage. The Ministry of Education has gained the commitment from the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to finance and execute the project. To date, the land evaluation and topography, as well as the building assessment have been completed and the building design requirements have been submitted. The Cabinet is now awaiting the receipt of the initial design for consideration.