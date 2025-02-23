Possible Sold Out 2025 Music Festival, Says Tourism PS…Ticket Price To Increase

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday 20th February 2025)-Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism Tivanna Wharton is encouraging festival-goers to get their tickets as soon as possible, and at the ongoing early bird special since “thousands” have been sold already for what could result in the “first-ever” sold out three-nightly event featuring twenty-six (26) acts.

“The buzz has been electric, and ticket sales have been nothing short of phenomenal. The excitement is real, and based on the numbers, this might just be our first-ever sold-out St. Kitts Music Festival. Be warned.”

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism Tivanna Wharton seen while making remarks during a press conference on Thursday 20th February 2025 at the St.Kitts Marriott Hotel for the 27th edition of the annual St.Kitts Music Festival (Credit: SKNIS) Section of stakeholders, media personnel and other guests in attendance at the final wave unveiling for the 27th edition of the annual festival (slated 26th to 28th June), held on Thursday 20th February 2025 during a press conference at the St.Kitts Marriott Hotel (Credit: SKNIS)

Wharton made this announcement following the final wave unveiling for the 27th edition of the annual festival (slated Thursday 26th to Saturday 28th June), held on Thursday 20th February 2025 at the St.Kitts Marriott Resort, featuring a mix of national, regional, and international acts.

The eighteen (18) acts announced for the second and final wave are: St.Kitts Steel Orchestra, Honey Bees String Band, Nicholas Branker Band, DJ Tero, Abena Amory,Virgil Hodge, iDeli Napi, Romain Virgo, Barrington Levy, Trilla G, Signal Band, Yung Bredda, Patrice Roberts, Collin Wyatt, Christopher Martin, Jah Vinci, Chronic Law and Spice.

“I can’t sing, but ‘Well, well, well, well, well. Watch pon trouble in the place!’ What an announcement!…We now have the full and final lineup for the St. Kitts Music Festival 2025 edition, and I think you all can agree that it is absolute fire! This kind of lineup will have our patrons-or should have our patrons-scrambling to book flights, organizing the crew, planning outfits, and setting alarm clocks for the countdown until June. As a matter of fact, my phone is here buzzing with ticket sales. Amazing!”

In December 2024, the first wave featuring eight acts were announced: AkaiiUSweet & Tobap, Ayra Starr, Dejour, Jennifer Hudson, Kes The Band, Kollision Band, Shenseea and Vybz Kartel.

Wharton emphasized that, for the first time in the festival’s history, ticket sales went live immediately after the first wave of artist announcements, calling it a “game changer” for this year’s event.

“But what makes this year even more special is that for the first time in the festival’s history, ticket sales went live immediately after the first wave of artistes. This really was a game changer in this year’s music festival.”

With high demand, Wharton strongly urged festival goers to purchase their tickets early to avoid disappointment.

“If you haven’t gotten your ticket yet, the time to act is now. We’ve been promoting our early bird general admission tickets, and I want to let you know that they will be available until March 15th.

She explained that patrons have two pay cycles to take advantage of the early bird special, before the $40 increase in ticket prices.

“That’s two pay cycles…So you have two pay cycles to get your tickets. After that, there will be a small increase. Our tickets right now are $135, and there will be a small increase to $175, which still makes the St. Kitts Music Festival the cheapest festival in the region-well, maybe in the world, for true.”

Wharton noted that the increase is necessary to maintain the festival’s high standards, adding:

“As we grapple with increased global costs, I think everyone can appreciate that this small increase will assist in maintaining the high standard of production that you’ve come to appreciate for all these years.”

She further stressed that tickets are not unlimited, and thousands have already been sold.

“So again, I want to admonish everybody-encourage everybody-to purchase their tickets because, one, there is a maximum amount of tickets available. They are not unlimited, first and foremost. And I can tell you that thousands of tickets have already been sold.”

Wharton applauded the work of Minister of Tourism Marsha Henderson “who continues to push the boundaries to elevate this festival, ensuring that it remains a world-class experience and that it promotes St. Kitts as a must-visit destination. Under the Minister’s leadership, we have curated an experience that is bold, exciting, and simply unmatched.”

Wharton emphasized that the St. Kitts Music Festival is more than just three nights of music-it’s an entire week of non-stop action.

“We have built an expanded festival experience that guarantees every single day is packed with energy, excitement, and unforgettable moments.”

She also made special mention of the festival’s VIP experiences, which she described as unmatched compared to similar events abroad.

“And for those who are looking for an elevated festival experience, allow me to acknowledge our VIPs delivering luxury like never before. I’m not sure if any of you have gone to VIPs outside of St. Kitts… Incomparable! Honestly, I went to a major festival and paid for VIP, and I was on the grounds. I didn’t have unlimited food and drinks all night-I still had to purchase my own! So it is important to note that our VIP experience in St. Kitts is unmatched and far surpasses any other VIP experience.”

She acknowledged key VIP partners, including Xpress VIP, which offers premium service and seamless access and the Carambola VVIP White Sands Lounge, which delivers exclusive luxury, comfort, and ambiance

Wharton also emphasized the importance of securing tickets before it’s too late:

“So I hope that the sales keep rolling in, because I don’t want to be calling Mrs. Sharpe [of Carambola) and Shannon [Hawley of Xpress] on the day…asking about tickets. The cry has been: ‘Squeeze me in, please!’ No more tickets there?!’ So I’m encouraging everybody to get their tickets now.”

Wharton expressed appreciation to the sponsors and stakeholders that have made the event’s success possible. She gave special recognition to the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank, which has played a key role in facilitating early ticket sales.

“I particularly want to recognize St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank. They have been working with us very closely since the culmination of last year’s festival. And they are partly the reason why we were able to put the tickets live immediately. National Bank came on board as one of the first sponsors for the 2025 edition of the St. Kitts Music Festival.”

She also reminded the public of the festival’s original purpose-to boost tourism and extend the island’s peak season.

“…the St. Kitts Music Festival was created as a means of extending our tourism season and bringing people to our destination, and that continues to be our main focus.”

Wharton called on the media and festival supporters to spread the word and build excitement leading up to the event.

“To all of our stakeholders and the media-thank you for sharing the excitement far and wide. I expect all of you to share reports, share them up so everybody can see.

“And to all the festival goers who have already purchased their tickets and those who will purchase-this festival is for you! So, ladies and gentlemen, the countdown to the St. Kitts Music Festival 2025 edition is officially on. Get your tickets, book your flights, get your clothes, and get ready for an unforgettable experience. See you in June!”