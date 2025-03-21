Got NEWS? Email Us
HomeGeneral News"Political Differences Should Not Divide Us" PM Drew— Joint Cabinet Meeting Reinforces...

“Political Differences Should Not Divide Us” PM Drew— Joint Cabinet Meeting Reinforces Dialogue and Cooperation Between St. Kitts and Nevis

General NewsLocal Politics

Published on

By Admin
Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, March 18, 2025 – The Federal Cabinet of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Cabinet yesterday, March 17, met for the first Joint Cabinet Meeting of 2025, reaffirming their commitment to fostering collaboration and advancing national development. The meeting, held in St. Kitts at the Park Hyatt, focused on key national priorities, with discussions centered on strengthening inter-island cooperation, climate resilience, economic diversification, and national security.

Premier of Nevis, Hon. Mark Brantley, opened the discussions by underscoring the importance of continuous dialogue between the two administrations. “Nothing in this world is ever achieved without the ability to communicate. Dialogue is important when there are problems, but even in good times, dialogue remains essential. It is through open discussion that we build understanding, foster cooperation, and ensure that we are working in the best interests of all our people.” 

Premier Brantley went on to emphasize that the relationship between the two islands has improved significantly in recent years due to greater communication and a shared commitment to finding common ground on issues of national importance.

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew also echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that while political differences will always exist, they should not prevent the two administrations from working together on critical matters. 

“It is obvious that there would always be some level of political differences, but we don’t always have to disagree on everything. There are some things that really can bring us together as a people.” Dr. Drew pointed to the joint efforts in tackling crime and violence as a successful example of cooperation, noting that both administrations agreed on the need for a unified, all-of-society approach, which has already yielded positive results.

The meeting’s agenda was extensive, reflecting the shared priorities of both St. Kitts and Nevis. One of the central topics of discussion was the continued development of geothermal energy, a transformative project that has received significant international attention and investment. Prime Minister Drew stressed that the successful completion of the geothermal project could fundamentally reshape the Federation’s economic landscape, providing a reliable, renewable energy source that would reduce reliance on fossil fuels, lower energy costs, and create new economic opportunities. “The geothermal project has the potential to transform St. Kitts and Nevis. The IMF has acknowledged that this initiative could be a game-changer, even reducing our dependence on the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program if we choose to.”

Another key issue discussed was economic diversification, particularly the need to build a more resilient economy that is not solely reliant on CBI revenue. Prime Minister Drew reiterated his administration’s commitment to expanding sectors such as renewable energy, agriculture, and digital finance, all of which are key pillars of the government’s Sustainable Island State Agenda. “The goal is not to discard CBI,” the Prime Minister clarified, “but to ensure that our economy is so diversified that our vulnerabilities are decreased, and our resilience is increased.”

Discussions also touched on national security, with both administrations reaffirming their commitment to reducing crime and ensuring the safety of all citizens and residents. Prime Minister Drew highlighted the effectiveness of the collaborative crime-fighting strategy implemented between the two islands, stating that continued partnership on security matters would be a priority going forward.

With a packed agenda covering critical issues, yesterday’s Joint Cabinet Meeting reinforced the importance of collaboration in governance. The discussions reflected a shared determination to move beyond historical divisions and work toward common goals that benefit all citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis. 

As the meeting concluded, both leaders expressed their confidence that through regular engagement and collaboration, the Federation could continue to progress and thrive in an increasingly complex global environment.

