Police Void 113 Photo Radar Tickets

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday 23rd October 2025)- The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) has announced that a total of 113 traffic penalties issued through the new photo radar speed monitoring system have been voided as an act of good faith, following widespread public concern about the rollout of the technology.

In an official statement titled “Public Clarification: Speed Monitoring & Photo Radar Enforcement,” the Police Force acknowledged that the sudden introduction of the photo radar system-particularly in areas such as Old Road Bay and Frigate Bay-had prompted confusion and questions among motorists.

The RSCNPF emphasized that its goal is not to punish drivers but to protect lives, citing a troubling rise in road fatalities and serious accidents linked to speeding.

“Our objective is not to penalise drivers, but to protect lives,” the release stated. “Over the past year, the Federation has recorded multiple road fatalities and serious collisions, many directly linked to speeding.”

According to the statement, the new initiative forms part of a broader Road Safety and Speed Reduction Programme designed to curb dangerous driving habits and prevent further tragedies. However, the police acknowledged that the public rollout could have been handled better.

“We recognise that our communication could have been clearer,” the statement read. “We therefore acknowledge the concerns shared by the public, commit to increasing public education about speed zones, signage, and speed conversions, and will host a Community Road Safety Forum before the month’s end to invite additional feedback.”

As part of its transparency measures, the Force also pledged to publish verified details about the technology used and the legal provisions governing speed enforcement through photo radar.

Police confirmed that all 113 traffic penalties generated by photo radar up until October 20th, 2025, will be voided. However, any penalties recorded from 12:00 a.m. on October 21st, 2025, onwards will stand.

“In this spirit of good faith, the RSCNPF has taken the decision to void each of the one hundred and thirteen (113) traffic penalties generated by photo radar up until October 20th, 2025,” the statement said. “Be advised, however, that all traffic penalties recorded by photo radar from 12 AM on October 21st, 2025, onwards, will stand.”

The Force reiterated that the overarching mission of the initiative is to save lives, not issue fines, and encouraged members of the public to continue offering constructive feedback as it works to make the nation’s roads safer for everyone.

“This is not about punishment; it is about prevention,” the RSCNPF affirmed. “We always appreciate your feedback and invite you to continue sharing your views in a respectful and constructive manner as we work together to make our roads safer for everyone.”

Front Page Photo: In this file photo used for illustration purposes only shows an officer is seen observing traffic going about the Bay Road within the vicinity of RAMS supermarket in Basseterre.