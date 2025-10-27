Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeGeneral NewsCrimePolice Void 113 Photo Radar Tickets

Police Void 113 Photo Radar Tickets

General NewsCrime

Published on

By Admin
spot_img

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday 23rd October 2025)- The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) has announced that a total of 113 traffic penalties issued through the new photo radar speed monitoring system have been voided as an act of good faith, following widespread public concern about the rollout of the technology.

In an official statement titled “Public Clarification: Speed Monitoring & Photo Radar Enforcement,” the Police Force acknowledged that the sudden introduction of the photo radar system-particularly in areas such as Old Road Bay and Frigate Bay-had prompted confusion and questions among motorists.

The RSCNPF emphasized that its goal is not to punish drivers but to protect lives, citing a troubling rise in road fatalities and serious accidents linked to speeding.

 “Our objective is not to penalise drivers, but to protect lives,” the release stated. “Over the past year, the Federation has recorded multiple road fatalities and serious collisions, many directly linked to speeding.”

According to the statement, the new initiative forms part of a broader Road Safety and Speed Reduction Programme designed to curb dangerous driving habits and prevent further tragedies. However, the police acknowledged that the public rollout could have been handled better.  

“We recognise that our communication could have been clearer,” the statement read. “We therefore acknowledge the concerns shared by the public, commit to increasing public education about speed zones, signage, and speed conversions, and will host a Community Road Safety Forum before the month’s end to invite additional feedback.”

As part of its transparency measures, the Force also pledged to publish verified details about the technology used and the legal provisions governing speed enforcement through photo radar.

Police confirmed that all 113 traffic penalties generated by photo radar up until October 20th, 2025, will be voided. However, any penalties recorded from 12:00 a.m. on October 21st, 2025, onwards will stand.  

“In this spirit of good faith, the RSCNPF has taken the decision to void each of the one hundred and thirteen (113) traffic penalties generated by photo radar up until October 20th, 2025,” the statement said. “Be advised, however, that all traffic penalties recorded by photo radar from 12 AM on October 21st, 2025, onwards, will stand.”

The Force reiterated that the overarching mission of the initiative is to save lives, not issue fines, and encouraged members of the public to continue offering constructive feedback as it works to make the nation’s roads safer for everyone.  

“This is not about punishment; it is about prevention,” the RSCNPF affirmed. “We always appreciate your feedback and invite you to continue sharing your views in a respectful and constructive manner as we work together to make our roads safer for everyone.”

Front Page Photo: In this file photo used for illustration purposes only shows an officer is seen observing traffic going about the Bay Road within the vicinity of RAMS supermarket in Basseterre.

Latest articles

General News

Drone Survey Uncovers 17 Promising Groundwater Sites Across Saint Kitts

The report from the survey conducted across Saint Kitts was presented to the Water Services Department on October 06, 2025. At the Sitting of the National Assembly on Friday, October 17, 2025, Minister of Public Infrastructure, the Honourable Konris Maynard, shared that 17 sites have been identified with the promise to provide potable water – that is, water safe for consumption.
Business

SKELEC Bids Farewell to Corporate Communications Manager Ms. Patrice Harris

Since joining SKELEC in 2020, Ms. Harris has played a pivotal role in reshaping the company’s corporate image. Through strategic branding, community engagement, and innovative communications, she successfully modernized SKELEC’s public presence, making it more relatable, and customer-focused. Her efforts helped build stronger trust between the company and the public, and positioned SKELEC as a forward-thinking utility provider in the region.
Business

Nevisian businesswoman Shobaina Prince wins Taiwan ICDF Entrepreneurial Elite Pitch Competition

Nevisian entrepreneur Shobaina Prince, owner of Native Radiance, has been named winner of the Entrepreneurial Elite Pitch Competition, hosted under the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund’s (ICDF) Women’s Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Financial Inclusion (WEEEFI) Project.
General News

Ministry Of Agriculture Turns World Food Day’s 2025 Message Into Meaningful Action

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources continued its tradition of community outreach by partnering with the St. Christopher Outreach Center to provide hot, nutritious meals to members of the community at its annual luncheon on Friday, October 17, 2025.

More like this

General News

Drone Survey Uncovers 17 Promising Groundwater Sites Across Saint Kitts

The report from the survey conducted across Saint Kitts was presented to the Water Services Department on October 06, 2025. At the Sitting of the National Assembly on Friday, October 17, 2025, Minister of Public Infrastructure, the Honourable Konris Maynard, shared that 17 sites have been identified with the promise to provide potable water – that is, water safe for consumption.
Business

SKELEC Bids Farewell to Corporate Communications Manager Ms. Patrice Harris

Since joining SKELEC in 2020, Ms. Harris has played a pivotal role in reshaping the company’s corporate image. Through strategic branding, community engagement, and innovative communications, she successfully modernized SKELEC’s public presence, making it more relatable, and customer-focused. Her efforts helped build stronger trust between the company and the public, and positioned SKELEC as a forward-thinking utility provider in the region.
Business

Nevisian businesswoman Shobaina Prince wins Taiwan ICDF Entrepreneurial Elite Pitch Competition

Nevisian entrepreneur Shobaina Prince, owner of Native Radiance, has been named winner of the Entrepreneurial Elite Pitch Competition, hosted under the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund’s (ICDF) Women’s Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Financial Inclusion (WEEEFI) Project.