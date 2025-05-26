Got NEWS? Email Us
Police Seeking Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run of Ike Tross

Police Seeking Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run of Ike Tross

General NewsCrime

Published on

By Admin
The late Ike Tross
By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday 22nd  May 2025)-Police are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run that claimed the life of well-known local personality Ike Tross of Taylor’s,St.Kitts.

This media house reliably understands that the deceased is in his 50s.

According to a statement issued by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF), the incident occurred on the evening of May 21st, 2025, in the Basseterre area at around 8:30PM.

Tross was transported from the scene to the Joseph N. France General Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries around 11:00PM

Police say that a video allegedly depicting Tross-reportedly recorded by a passerby-is currently being circulated across social media platforms. The police have acknowledged the footage and stated that it, along with other available evidence, is being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

“All available evidence, including the video footage in circulation, forms part of the ongoing investigation,” the statement read. “Every piece of information is being carefully reviewed in accordance with established legal and investigative procedures.”

The police are urging the public to exercise caution and refrain from spreading unverified or emotionally charged information, noting that such actions can interfere with the integrity of the investigation.

“We ask that you assist us in seeking justice for Mr. Tross by allowing us to conduct a thorough and impartial inquiry into the circumstances that led to his abrupt departure,” the statement continued.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information related to the incident to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at 465-2241, extension 4220.

