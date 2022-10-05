The Police are investigating the death of 22-year-old Alisha Dunrod of Sprott Street who was fatally wounded during an incident along Central Street, Basseterre.

The Police responded to the scene of the incident following an emergency call that was made to 911 sometime after 3 p.m. on Monday, October 03, 2022. The information received stated that a young woman had been stabbed and needed assistance. Investigations so far have revealed that Dunrod was injured during an altercation. She was transported to the JNF General Hospital via the Emergency Medical Service (EMS), but succumbed to her injuries. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Personnel from the Forensic Department processed the scene and collected items of evidential value. An individual was taken into Police custody to assist with investigations into the matter.

Persons with information regarding this incident are urged to contact the Violent Crime Unit by dialing 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468, their nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707 where information can be given anonymously. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.