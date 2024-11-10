Police Investigates Incident Resulting in Injuries to Two Individuals

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts– 4th November 2024. The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is currently investigating an incident that took place at Fort Thomas Road, Mc Knight, and resulted in serious injuries to two male individuals, ages nineteen (19) and sixteen (16), from St. Johnson Village and Cunningham Street, McKnight, respectively.

The incident was reported to the Criminal Investigations Department at approximately 12:59 p.m. on Nov 4. Officers responded at the Joseph N. France General Hospital’s Accident and Emergency (A&E) Department, where the individuals were receiving medical care.

Upon arrival, officers observed that both individuals were receiving treatment for injuries sustained in what appeared to be an accidental explosion.

One individual underwent surgery for a serious hand injury, while the other sustained injuries to both hands and face. Medical staff also reported that one of the individuals may have lost partial vision in one eye due to the severity of the incident.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this event to understand how these injuries were sustained.

Both individuals involved are currently warded at the JNF Hospital.

The RSCNPF is committed to public safety and will provide further updates as the investigation progresses. We urge all members of the public to exercise caution when using any materials or actions that could lead to unintended harm.

Anyone with additional information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 465 2241