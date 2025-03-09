Police High Command Joins Division C for Community Walkthrough in Charlestown, Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 06, 2025) – Members of the High Command of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) joined officers of Division ‘C’ in Charlestown, Nevis, for a community walkthrough on February 26, 2025.

The walkthrough covered the areas of Stoney Grove, Ramsbury, and Craddock Road, where officers engaged with residents, listened to their concerns, and discussed measures to enhance public safety.

Superintendent Alonzo Carty, Divisional Commander for Nevis, highlighted that residents were candid about their concerns, particularly regarding poor street lighting and disturbances caused by loud music from certain premises.

Members of the High Command of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force and officers of Division ‘C’ participate in a community walkthrough in Charlestown, Nevis on February 26, 2025- (l-r) Superintendent Alonzo Carty, Divisional Commander for Nevis; Commissioner of Police James Sutton; and Assistant Commissioner Travis Rogers Superintendent Alonzo Carty, Divisional Commander for Nevis engages with residents in Charlestown during a Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force High Command community walkthrough in Charlestown, Nevis on February 26, 2025 Members of Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force High Command participate in a community walkthrough in Charlestown, Nevis on February 26, 2025

“The reception from residents was amazing. They interacted well and openly shared their concerns,” Superintendent Carty stated.

The High Command contingent included Commissioner of Police James Sutton and Assistant Commissioners Dr. McCarta Browne, Andre Mitchell, and Travis Rogers, and administrative personnel.

A statement from the RSCNPF reaffirmed their commitment to community policing, “We will continue to prioritize community policing as we work together to build safer and stronger neighborhoods. Thank you to everyone who took the time to share their thoughts with us.”

Superintendent Carty assured residents that this initiative is ongoing, as Division C officers conduct monthly walkthroughs in various communities across the island.

Meanwhile, on March 03, officers from Division C, along with members of the Task Force Unit, the Traffic Department, and the Beat and Patrol Unit, conducted a targeted traffic enforcement operation along Samuel Hunkins Drive, Charlestown.

The operation resulted in 29 tickets being issued for various traffic offences, including:

• Thirteen (13) tickets for driving without a seatbelt.

• Ten (10) tickets for dark tinted windows.

• Three (3) tickets for passengers not wearing seatbelts.

• Two (2) tickets for children not wearing seatbelts.

• One (1) ticket for driving or keeping for use an unlicensed vehicle.

The RSCNPF continues to urge all motorists and residents to adhere to traffic laws and community regulations to ensure a safer Nevis for all.