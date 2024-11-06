Got NEWS? Email Us
Police Facility At Lime Kiln Steadily Advancing – Prime Minister Drew

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, [NOVEMBER 4TH, 2024: PMO] – During the recent Budget 2025 National Forum, October 31st, 2024, Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew announced significant advancements regarding the Lime Kiln Project, a transformative initiative aimed at enhancing public safety and bolstering law enforcement capabilities in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“The Lime Kiln facility will serve as a cornerstone for modernizing our police force and improving community safety,” Prime Minister Drew stated, adding that, “This project represents our commitment to providing our law enforcement with the necessary resources and infrastructure to effectively serve our communities.”

The Lime Kiln Project has garnered support and funding from the European Union as part of its commitment to strengthening regional security and governance. The project includes the construction of a state-of-the-art training facility and operational headquarters tailored to meet the contemporary needs of law enforcement agencies.

Prime Minister Drew shared that an engineering assessment of the existing structure has been completed, revealing critical areas for repair and enhancement to ensure the facility’s operational readiness. This assessment aligns with the government’s broader strategy to prioritize public safety and security as key components of national development.

The Prime Minister further emphasized that the project is not only vital for enhancing security infrastructure but also for stimulating local employment. “As we progress with construction, we expect to create numerous jobs for our citizens, contributing to the local economy and empowering our communities,” he added.

The government’s commitment to the Lime Kiln Project is part of a comprehensive approach to combat crime and enhance public safety, as expressed by the Ministry of National Security. This approach includes investing in modern technology and training to equip law enforcement personnel with the skills necessary to address current challenges effectively.

Prime Minister Drew affirmed that the government aims to finalize the project within the coming fiscal year, marking a significant step forward in transforming the security landscape of St. Kitts and Nevis. “Our citizens deserve a safe environment where they can thrive, and the Lime Kiln Project is a pivotal move in that direction,” he stated.

