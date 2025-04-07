Police Commissioner Urges Drivers to End “Breakneck” Speeding

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Monday 31st March 2025)– In a plea to the nation, Police Commissioner James Sutton has urged drivers to put an end to reckless speeding on the nation’s roads, stressing that law enforcement officers will continue to uphold traffic regulations but enforcement alone is not enough to prevent these tragedies.

“Each of us has a duty to make responsible choices behind the wheel. There is no point in leaving home or work and driving at literal breakneck speeds to get to your desired destination,” he warned.

His appeal, made on Sunday 30th March 2025 follows a recent devastating traffic accident four days before on Thursday 27th March at White Gate, St. Kitts, which claimed the life of a 15-year-old Kaliquan Woodley Bergan,-the son of a police officer.

“Fellow citizens and residents, it is with deep sadness that I address the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis following yet another traffic loss on our roads. On behalf of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his grieving family as well as to the families of those who have lost loved ones in road accidents this year. No words can truly ease the pain of such loss, but rest assured that our thoughts and most fervent prayers are with you during this difficult time,” COP Sutton expressed.

He lamented on the increasing number of fatalities, noting that there have already been four fatal accidents in 2025 alone.

“Four fatal accidents since the start of this year is far too many,” he said. “Just a few short months ago, in December 2024, we all bore witness to eight persons dying as a heavy, sobering reminder of the dangers while traversing our roadways.”

In his appeal, COP Sutton emphasized that reckless and negligent driving not only endangers the driver but also passengers and other road users.

Using a local proverb to highlight the unpredictability of road safety, he cautioned, “Though some of us may appear to defy injury and death by repeatedly breaking the traffic laws, do not forget the old saying- ‘Dog luck ain’t cat luck’. What appears to work well for one may not work at all for you. It is therefore always in your best interest to do the right thing because only then do you have the greatest chance of staying alive-faith forbid something should happen-or staying safe altogether.”

COP Sutton called on all drivers to honor the memory of those lost by committing to safer driving practices.

“Let us honor the memory of those we have lost by committing to safer driving practices and working together to prevent further heartbreak. May the families of the victims find strength in their time of sorrow, and may we as a nation strive for safer roads for all,” he concluded.