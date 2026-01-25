PM Drew ON SSZ Act: Frequent Parliament Visits If Needs Be

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Friday 23rd January 2026)-Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Dr. Terrance Drew says he is prepared to return to Parliament “as much as I have to” to amend and strengthen the Special Sustainability Zones (SSZ) Act, as consultations continue through a newly established SSZ Ad Hoc Committee.

Appearing on Freedom FM’s ‘Issues’ programme on Wednesday 21st January 2026, he highlighted that two meetings have already been held with the committee involving about fifteen (15) representatives drawn from a range of civil society, professional and private-sector organisations.

According to PM Drew, the committee includes representatives from the Christian Council, Evangelical Association, Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CIC), the St. Kitts-Nevis Trades and Labour Union, bankers and financial services, the Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions, the Organization of Rastafari in Unity, the St. Kitts-Nevis Medical and Dental Association, the Bar Association, which he described as a “fundamental part of it,” and the St. Christopher Trust.

“And so we have all these organizations that are coming together to advise and so they have already looked at the SSZ law,” he said.

He stated that the committee is tasked with reviewing the SSZ legislation and providing feedback, describing the process as a departure from how major development projects have been handled in the past.

“What I have said to them never before has this happened… We see major developments but nothing has ever come to a committee and then go to parliament. We are shifting that.”

He said the change is intended to give citizens a greater role in decisions that affect the country.

“Why am I shifting that…because there had been the major developments of St.Kitts where that has not happened … whether they were good or bad is not the discussion, it is that our people should have a direct say and so you can look at the past and learn and seek to strengthen it.”

Addressing public commentary surrounding the SSZ framework, the Prime Minister said the legislation is not connected to any specific project currently under discussion.

“And the SSZ has nothing to do with Destiny …which is a project that is being proposed, and it has not reached the committee as yet,” he said.

He explained that the SSZ establishes a process for how major developments are to be considered.

“SSZ is a law that says any major project to be proposed in St.Kitts or Nevis must come through a process and must go to parliament. I mean you can’t get more transparent than that.”

PM Drew pointed to past development decisions, including the prison project undertaken under the former administration, which he said resulted in large numbers of citizenships being issued.

“Spoke about the prison project under the past administration which resulted in thousands of citizenship…How is it that the people of St.Kitts did not have a discussion on that? That’s a significant number. That should not have happened; the people should have had a say because this is not a normal run of the mill type of project like a hotel project that we are accustomed to.”

He also questioned the explanation given at the time.

“When they -the former administration- was asked why they are not saying to the people [and] what was said is that it is an industry secret. How can the people’s citizenship be an industry secret?; cannot be.”

PM Drew said that other major developments would also have been subject to broader public discussion had the SSZ framework existed at the time.

“We see major projects like the Four Seasons development which is an excellent development which I support of course but I’m simply saying that did not come to the people the way the SSZ would have brought it.”

He made similar comments regarding Christophe Harbour.

“When look at Christopher Harbor as well, if the SSZ had been there, it would have gone through a different process. Not saying any of these is bad, I’m simply saying that when it comes to these major projects that there should be an opportunity for our people to have full view of what is happening.”

PM Drew said committee members are proposing recommendations to improve the legislation.

“They are proposing along with us, ways in which we can strengthen it…and I would go back to parliament as much as I have to strengthen the law,” he said.

He acknowledged concerns that increased transparency could affect investment competitiveness but argued that public involvement reduces future conflict.

“What I’m saying to investors is if it is transparent and the people support it, that is the best scenario of being fully supported, not after you would have made your investments that people start to denounce your investment and undermine your investment but when the people participate with you and come up with the best framework that is palatable to both that project will have the full support of the people, the government and of course it would give us the best opportunity to successful.”

He added that serious investors would understand the approach.

“…I think any investor who is serious would recognise that this is the way. So I’m very serious.”

PM Drew said the committee’s recommendations will be submitted following its review, reiterating the stated objective of the SSZ legislation.

“So two meetings were had and then the recommendations would come and as I said at the beginning, the objective of this…no major development undermine our sovereignty, that no major…violates our constitution that no major development violates our laws and so the SSZ must be strengthened that any major development to come to St.Kitts and Nevis cannot side step; must come through this and therefore the people will have full view and out country will be protected.”