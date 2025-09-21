PM Drew Encourages Nation to Honour Heroes by Building a Sustainable Future

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday 18th September 2025) – “The struggle of our National Heroes was never for themselves alone; it was for generations yet unborn, for us. Their vision was not bound by their time but stretched toward the promise of a resilient, prosperous and united people.”

So said Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew during his presentation delivered on the occasion of National Heroes Day-Tuesday 16th September 2025 at the annual ceremony held at the National Heroes Park, as he called on citizens and residents to embody the spirit of the nation’s heroes.

The ceremony was held in observance under the banner of the Federation’s 42nd Anniversary of Independence calendar of events, celebrated under the theme “Perpetual Progress – A Sustainable Future in View: Independence 42.”

Dr. Drew paid tribute to the nation’s five National Heroes, who “together form the pillars upon which our Federation stands… Each gave us a piece of the foundation.”

Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw, he noted, “showed us that freedom is born of courage and sacrifice.”

Sir Caleb Azariah Paul Southwell taught that “progress is measured by how far it reaches into every home and uplifts every worker.”

Sir Joseph Nathaniel France reminded the nation that “the health of a nation is inseparable from the health of its people.”

Sir Simeon Daniel secured for Nevis “a place of dignity and self-determination within our Federation, ensuring that our two islands would always rise together.”

In relation to Sir Kennedy Alphonse Simmonds, the country’s first Prime Minister and only living National Hero, PM Drew said the nation sees “resilience and perseverance embodied. His steady hand guided us into sovereignty and continues to inspire us as we navigate the complexities of a changing world.”

PM Drew emphasized that the foundation laid by these leaders was built on the sacrifices of ordinary men and women whose resilience made change possible.

“Our ancestors, once enslaved, dared to dream of liberty. Our forebears, labourers and teachers, dared to demand justice. It is their collective strength, the unheralded heroes, that gave our National Heroes the foundation upon which to build,” he said.

Looking forward, PM Drew identified the modern challenges facing the Federation: ensuring prosperity, sustainability, and fairness for all.

“Today, our challenge is not the yoke of colonialism or the denial of sovereignty. Our challenge is how to secure a future that is both prosperous and sustainable, how to ensure perpetual progress,” he told the audience.

Furthermore, he outlined the path forward as one rooted in environmental stewardship, renewable energy, economic transformation, and social protection, while underscoring that sustainability must place people at the center.

“A sustainable future is one where no young person feels left behind, where workers earn fair wages, where entrepreneurs can innovate, where families can thrive, and where our culture and heritage continue to flourish as living testaments to who we are,” he affirmed.

PM Drew issued a challenge for all to commit themselves to the unfinished work of nation-building.

“Let us pledge to build upon their sacrifices by writing the next chapters of our national story with courage, purpose, and determination. For we are the inheritors of their vision. And we are the stewards of their dream. When future generations look back at us, let them say: we honoured the past by securing the future.”