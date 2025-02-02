PM Drew Discourages “Multitasking” While Driving

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday 30th January 2025)-“While you’re on the phone [and] you’re talking, it’s as if it’s the same effect as drinking and driving. And nobody believes they are distracted because people believe in multitasking. But there’s no such thing as multitasking. Scientific evidence shows that when you do multiple things at the same time, nothing receives the full attention it should.”

So said Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Dr. Terrance Drew in discouraging the notion of multitasking while driving, particularly the use of mobile phones.

He expressed such sentiments during his presentation ahead of the passed Vehicles and Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the National Assembly on Thursday 30th January which introduces stricter penalties aimed at reducing road accidents caused by speeding and distracted driving.

PM Drew, who is a trained medical doctor by profession, in addressing the Assembly, highlighted the dangers of using cell phones while driving, comparing the level of distraction to that of driving under the influence of alcohol.

He stressed that St. Kitts and Nevis, with its short driving distances, does not require excessive speeding or the need to answer calls while driving.

He went on to point out that a driver might only save a few minutes by driving 10 miles per hour faster, but the increased risk of a serious accident outweighs any perceived benefit.

“In the United States, where I lived for some time, driving at 70 or 80 miles per hour can save you an hour on the road. But in St. Kitts and Nevis, there is no place that requires an hour of driving unless you’re going around the entire island,” Dr. Drew explained.

“So why the need for excessive speed? Why the need to be on the phone while driving? Most journeys are 10 to 15 minutes long-surely, you can wait that time before answering a call or sending a message.”

PM Drew also expressed concern about impaired driving, noting that drinking alcohol or consuming cannabis before operating a vehicle can significantly affect judgment and reaction time.

“Sometimes, you see people driving with a beer in their hand, or the beer bottle in the car. Or you see them by a bar, drinking, and then they jump in a car to drive home, knowing they’ve had more drinks than they should,” he said. “Similarly, cannabis can mellow you and affect your ability to drive safely.”

PM Drew emphasized that many road accidents are preventable and that the government is taking firm action to enforce traffic laws to protect lives.

“The message here is that most of these accidents can be prevented if people just follow basic traffic rules,” he said. “That is why, if we have a problem with people following the rules, we will come to Parliament and pass the necessary laws to make sure they are enforced. Losing 13 lives in a year [2024] is something that should never happen again.”