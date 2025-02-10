PM Drew: Deported Nationals From U.S. Will Be Assessed Case by Case Upon Return

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday 6th February 2025)–Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Dr. Terrance Drew has assured that deported nationals returning to St. Kitts and Nevis from the United States will be treated with dignity and respect, while also emphasizing that each case will be assessed individually to ensure national security.

Dr. Drew made these remarks during The Roundtable media session on Thursday 6th February 2025, in response to a local reporter quizzing for a comment about the new U.S. immigration policies under President Donald Trump that will directly impact the Caribbean, not just St. Kitts and Nevis.

“We have put out a statement to say that all of our citizens will be treated with respect and dignity, irrespective of everything else,” Dr. Drew stated. “Every life is precious, and every citizen and resident must be treated with humanity and dignity. That is our underlying principle in dealing with our persons who are to come back.”

At the same time, the Prime Minister stressed that national security remains a priority, saying: “Even though we think that way, we will also make sure that our security is not affected,” he said, noting that the government is already working with regional security forces to establish clear guidelines for processing deported individuals.

As understood, deportees will undergo background checks before being reintegrated into society.

“Once you are seen to be deported from the United States of America, we get all of the information with your background check. When you come in, you are not just immediately released-you have to come in and be questioned and a profile done,” Dr. Drew explained.

PM Drew further outlined the different approaches that will be taken depending on a person’s history.

“If you come in, let’s say you were just a peaceful person in the United States, but you just didn’t have your papers, you’re not a security risk to us, so then that can go forward,” he noted.

However, the National Security Minister made it clear that those with serious criminal backgrounds would not be allowed to pose a threat to the country. “If you, let’s say, come out of prison with a serious charge, you are a security risk for us. And then the approach is different because we will not tolerate in this country any unlawful behavior. Not anybody [should] think that they can come back to their country and continue that way. We will not accept that.”

The Prime Minister also acknowledged that there will be cases where deportees, such as families with children, will be classified as low risk.

“You have a mother come back with two children, you know, they might be deemed low risk. So that is fine,” he stated, reinforcing the idea that each case will be handled based on its specific circumstances.

Despite the strict security considerations, Dr. Drew reaffirmed that St. Kitts and Nevis remains home for its citizens.

“We tell them, this is your home and you are welcome back. Their constitutional rights will be respected,” he said. “If they’re in another country and that country wishes to deport them based on the laws, then we can’t tell a country what to do with its laws. But from our perspective, we will always ask that they be treated with respect and that their humanity remains intact, and we will also treat them with that dignity when they come back as well.”