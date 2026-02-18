PLP Introduces Candidate Selection Process With Deadline 

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday 12th February 2026)-With the announcement of the introduction of a candidate selection process, the Opposition People’s Labour Party (PLP) is giving interested persons almost seven weeks to formally indicate their interest before the set deadline.

Party Leader and Parliamentary Representative For St.Christopher Seven Dr. Timothy Harris, in speaking at a party press conference on Wednesday 11th February 2026 held at the St.Kitts Marriott, pointed out that capability and readiness will be among the key scoring areas as the party prepares for the upcoming general elections.

Of note, apart from his candidacy, there has been no official details about any one else for the other seven constituencies.

According to Dr. Harris, the selection process form had been made available to executive committee members long before.

“Transparency and fairness will prevail. The rules, the criteria and the processes; they’ve all been discussed at our national executive meeting on more than one occasion. The form itself had been made available to members of the present national executive long before we are now making it more widely available.”

Dr. Harris in talking about the candidate selection process, he shared: “We are readying ourselves to serve you better, better than before. And in this regard, I should give notice that the People’s Labour Party has now officially declared its own season of accepting applications for persons who are interested in being candidates for the party. We, therefore, invite all concerned citizens to join the PLP and contribute to its further strengthening and development, whether you are living abroad or you’re living here, you can be considered as a candidate of the People’s Labour Party.”

Dr. Harris described the move as unusual but progressive.

“We have taken this unusual but progressive step to ensure that a wide pool of prospective candidates emerges for screening and approval by the Candidate Selection Committee authorized by the Constitution.”

He confirmed the deadline for submissions.

“This process of application will close by the 31st of March 2026 unless otherwise altered by the National Executive of the Party.”

Emphasizing transparency and openness, he stated: “No other party has been as open and inclusive as the People’s Labour Party. This is history in the making. It signals our intention to administer a government for all citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Outlining the framework for evaluation, Dr. Harris explained that candidates will be assessed using defined criteria.

“Our candidate selection process will be guided by certain key principles. For example, merit and competence. We’ll make selection based on capability, your readiness, your integrity. You get a score on that.”

Electability, he said, will also be a factor.

“Electability. Can you deliver the seat as how Harris will deliver his seat? And every candidate of the PLP must deliver their seat. Electability, the ability to win the constituency, community involvement, genuine connection to and bond with your constituents.”

He added that while grassroots input will be encouraged, the final decision will rest with the party’s selection body.

“Internal democracy at work; we will give an input to people from the constituency which you desire to represent but of course the strategic judgment rests with the candidate selection committee which will have the final say and will act in the broad national interest.”

Dr. Harris said the process will be conducted openly.

He also underscored that selection brings responsibility.

“Once you are selected, you now have additional responsibility and there is a performance expectation that you will deliver the seat in a big way so you have to do the work. You have to be at work. The work now begins.”

Highlighting the party’s viewpoint, Dr. Harris stated: “So we are asking, we appreciate that our greatest resource is our people. The PLP has always known this and treasured this. We must institutionalize the mechanism to put our people to work in the interest of a better St.Kitts and Nevis.”

He described the initiative as a grassroots democratic effort.

“Our PLP, your PLP, by this grassroots democratic approach, is opening up to all our people to be part of history in the making. So I encourage you to step up to the plate. Working together, we will make St.Kitts and Nevis the best small island state. I promise you that the PLP will do better than what you have, so much better.”

Pointing to the party’s past governance record, he said: “We come with the record and with your knowledge that PLP’s leadership that has been ever present in Team Unity did it before, and we shall and we will in your name do it again. We will save St. Kitts and Nevis through openness, competence and determination.”

He added: “We will serve the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, not expecting them to be the ones serving us. We will bring servant leadership.”

Dr. Harris extended an appeal locally and abroad.

“We will be with you all the way, every day. We offer you hope for a much better future and we pledge that to all of you. I invite the entire citizens, well-wishers, residents of St.Kitts and Nevis, wherever you are in the diaspora, to help us save St. Kitts and Nevis from the path of ruin on which it now finds itself.”

Interested individuals can obtain the party’s application form by submitting a request via email to plpcandidates2026@gmail.com