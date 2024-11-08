Personal Stories Offer a Glimpse Into the Lives of the 25 Most Remarkable Teens Honoured at Special Parliamentary Session

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 07, 2024 (SKNIS): St. Kitts and Nevis’ 25 Most Remarkable Teens Programme welcomed a new cohort on Wednesday evening (November 06, 2024) during a special Sitting of the Federal Parliament.

Thousands tuned in to the live broadcast, which was also streamed online, to celebrate the accomplishments of the 25 young people and to learn more about their personal stories.

One of the teens recognised was Jaheme Warner Ventura, described as a spiritual leader and community catalyst, who was awarded for Spiritual Commitment and Leadership. The 18-year-old has a deep commitment to God and spends his free time helping others. Driven by compassion and love, Warner Ventura dedicates himself to a variety of meaningful causes. Whether organising group visits to support the sick and elderly in the community, assisting customers at his father’s pharmacy, or leading young men aged 11 to 21 in the transformative Turn Around Agenda (TAG) Programme, Warner’s commitment to making a positive impact is unwavering.

“My family always jokes, ‘Jaheme, you’re always helping so many people, but you’re not helping around the house!’” he said with a laugh. However, his mother’s visit to the Antioch Baptist Church opened her eyes to the spirit that drives his actions.

“Jesus served us, so in serving others I am actually fulfilling that purpose in my life and it comes so naturally when you are deep in the word of God,” he said, adding that his mother is “so proud of me.”

Photo (left to right): Remarkable Teens Jaheme Warner Ventura, Kaitlyn Collins and Aquanjé Robinson

Kaitlyn Wilson also received an award at the ceremony for Performing Arts and School Pride. As a star in gymnastics and aerial arts, Kaitlyn has gravitated to creative expression through dance.

“I love, love, love every genre,” she stressed, referring to her dance style. “Most dancers pick and choose which genre they want to be in but I have the unique blend and I love, love, love to dance.”

The 16-year-old added that our ancestors used dance as a way to showcase their feelings and invoke a sense of independence.

“I feel like dance connects me to our culture. We dance in different clothes to show how we feel … so I do not simply just move my body. I show my feelings through dance to the audience and .. people can watch me and say ‘wow, she is really remarkable because of her bravery, confidence, and she is truly resilient,’” added Kaitlyn.

Another awardee, Aquanjé Robinson, is all in when it comes to protecting the environment, particularly, the ocean. His award in Environmental Science and Volunteerism is largely based on the tremendous work he does to clean up plastic pollution and protect the sea turtles commonly found on various beaches along the Atlantic side of the island.

He commonly engages with stakeholders such as vendors and water taxi operators, advocating for the need to keep the oceans clean, and what they can do to help protect the local sea turtle population. He fully embraces the government’s effort to transition St. Kitts and Nevis into a sustainable island state and pledged to continue advocating for the environment.

“We are surrounded by people, so if we try to transform our cars into sustainable cars, our agriculture sector with sustainable practices, the people that drive these (activities), they have to truly understand what it means to be sustainable,” said Aquanjé. “So educating our people on what it means to be sustainable, to change their behaviours has to be done. Create sustainable minds and they will help to lead sustainable lives.”

The teens expressed their gratitude to the government for creating the 25 Most Remarkable Teens in St. Kitts and Nevis Programme, which celebrates exceptional youth who are making a meaningful impact in their communities.

The profiles of the 25 young people are posted on the Facebook Page of the Department of Youth Empowerment, St. Kitts.