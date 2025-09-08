Patriotism Beyond Colours: Building Togetherness in a Celebrative September

September has come again-a month that stirs in us the deepest currents of national pride. From the solemnity of National Heroes Day (16th September) to the joyous reflection of Independence (19th September), our twin-island Federation stands in celebrative mode, clothed in red, black, green, yellow, and white. It is a time when patriotism glows across our communities, and our people, known to be both fashionable and expressive, show off their pride in spirited ways.

But beyond the stylish shirts, waving flags, cultural displays, and cheerful expressions, lies a deeper question: What does it mean to be patriotic in essence?

True patriotism is not just about wearing national colours or cheering loudly at a parade. It is about our capacity to unite-to see ourselves first and foremost as one people, one nation, one destiny. And this is where, far too often, we fall short. Party politics continues to cast long shadows over our unity, creating unnecessary division in spaces that ought to be bound by a shared love of country.

If we are honest, we must admit that many times our patriotism feels conditional-celebrated loudly when it fits political or personal preference, but muted when it requires collective sacrifice, empathy, and togetherness. National pride must not be worn only as a costume in September; it must be lived out daily in how we treat each other and how we build our nation.

A shining example was witnessed most recently at CARIFESTA 2025 held in Barbados, where the performances and representation of our delegation drew glowing commendations. In such moments, we were not SKNLP, we were not PAM, we are not PLP, we were not NRP nor CCM, or any other banner-we were simply Kittitians and Nevisians. United. Proud. Respected. That spirit of collective pride is precisely what we must hold onto beyond cultural festivals and September celebrations.

As this month unfolds, let us recommit to making patriotism not a fleeting mood but a permanent posture. Let us practice being consciously aware of our shared identity, consciously choosing unity even when disagreements abound, and consciously lifting each other as fellow citizens.

The strength of our nation lies not in the brilliance of our colours, but in the bonds that tie us together. Patriotism is most powerful when it transcends division and calls us to the higher work of nation building-together.