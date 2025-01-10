Parents Applaud NIA’s Daycare Assistance Programme for Easing Financial Strain

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 06, 2025) – Parents participating in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Ministry of Gender Affairs’ Daycare Voucher Assistance Programme (A.C.T.I.O.N Plan) are expressing heartfelt gratitude for the initiative, highlighting how the financial support has been a significant help to their families.

During the 2024 Budget Debates in the Nevis Island Assembly, Senator the Honourable Jahnel Nisbett, Minister of Gender Affairs, underscored the importance of the A.C.T.I.O.N Plan to the Ministry’s overarching vision.

Senator the Honourable Jahnel Nisbett, Minister of Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration

“We implemented the Daycare Voucher Assistance Program (A.C.T.I.O.N Plan) in 2023, and I’m happy to report that this programme is still active throughout 2024. We are looking forward to 2025 because this programme supports working families, particularly women, by providing access to affordable and quality childcare in those early critical stages.”

She further shared, “Currently, we have 38 parents benefiting from this programme, and our first cohort of ten children has already transitioned off the programme into preschool.”

The Department of Gender Affairs solicited feedback from parents enrolled in the programme. Here is what some of them had to say:

Sydia: “Very helpful. Helps a long way.”

Vidya: “The programme is very helpful to me. It was really hard paying, since I don’t get paid enough and the nursery raised their fees, so this help gives me a break and less worries.”

Bertille: “Good! Easier for me, no complaints. The process is easy. Can give the government a thumbs up. I appreciate the great help.”

Azalea: “Helpful. The process of collection is easy. No worries at all with receiving vouchers. Takes away the financial strain.”

Anonymous: “It has been a tremendous financial help for me.”

The Minister said, “These are real live people and real live impact. This is what we mean when we say people-focused. For 2024 the Ministry spent $116,000 on the A.C.T.I.O.N Plan and it is $116,000 well spent. I don’t think anyone can argue the value of this programme.”

Minister Nisbett emphasized the programme’s dual impact, stating that by providing vouchers of up to $300 per month for parents to pay childcare service costs, the government is not only enabling parents to pursue employment or education but also supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs in the daycare and nursery sector.

The programme is designed for single parents with a monthly income of $2,000 or less, and dual-parent households earning $3,000 or less per month. Eligible children must be citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis aged 3 years or younger. The vouchers are provided for a maximum of two children per household and go directly to daycare and nursery providers.