Pageant Contestant Among Newly-Elected Workers Union Executive Committee Members

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS (Monday, October 28, 2024)-The St. Kitts-Nevis Trades and Labour Union (SKNT&LU) has welcomed three newly-elected young members in their 20s and 30s, including a St. Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Queen Pageant contestant Ms. Jutambien Kelly, to its executive committee for the 2024-2025 term.

21-year-old Ms. Kelly, alongside Mr. Keyshaun Jones and Mr. Jereth Morton, joins 13 returning members in rounding out the 16-member committee following their installation during the business session of the 85th annual workers’ conference held on Sunday 27th October 2024, at the SWMC Conference Room in Basseterre in Taylor’s Range, Basseterre.

The Union’s executive committee members for the 2024-2025 term are:

The six (6) officers are: President-Mr. Sydney Bridgewater, First Vice President-Mr. Curtis Francis, Second Vice President- Mr. James Pemberton, General Secretary- Ms. Precious Mills and Assistant General Secretary- Ms. Kirsty Lennon and Treasurer- Ms. Tanessa Caines Charles.

The ten (10) floor members: Mr. Sean Kelly, Mr. Lloyd Rouse, Mr. George Dixon, Ms. Nadine Natta, Ms. Eva Henderson, Mr. Kevion Hodge, Ms. Vanessa Browne, and newly-elected members Ms. Jutambien Kelly (daughter of Sean Kelly), Mr. Keyshaun Jones and Mr. Jereth Morton.

SKNT&LU Executive Committee members for the 2024-2025 term following the business session (Left to Right): Sean Kelly (floor member), Second Vice President Mr. James Pemberton, General Secretary Ms. Precious Mills, Keyshaun Jones (newly-elected floor member), Assistant General Secretary Ms. Kirsty Lennon, Ms. Vanessa ‘Vandel’ Browne, President Mr. Sydney Bridgewater, a St. Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Queen Pageant contestant-Ms. Jutambien Kelly (newly-elected floor member), Ms. Eva Henderson(floor member), Treasurer Ms. Tanessa Caines Charles, Ms. Nadine Natta, First Vice President Mr. Curtis Francis, Mr. Kevion Hodge, Huggins Mr. Lloyd Rouse and Mr. George Dixon (Spokesman Snap)

Under the theme ‘Empowering Workers: Strategies for Success in 2025 and Beyond’, the conference welcomed participants including workers from Carib Brewery (St. Kitts-Nevis Ltd.) and Harowe Servo Controls (St. Kitts) Ltd., companies that hold Collective Bargaining Agreements with the Union.

Remarks (during the public session) from Acting Labour Commissioner Jeneve Mills in representing the Ministry of Labour and Employment commended the Union’s dedication, saying: “The government and ministry commend the union for its dedication and continued efforts in creating spaces like this where we can engage in meaningful dialogue and foster collaboration between workers, employers and stakeholders.”

“Together we build a more resilient and empowered workforce, one that is not only capable but one that is motivated to excel. As we move forward on a path of sustainability, let us remember that our collective efforts will shape the future of work. Let us remain proactive, united and unwavering in our commitment to bettering the lives of the workers and enhancing productivity in our sectors,” he added.

In addition, the union’s conference received fraternal greetings from: Founder and President Jamaica Household Union (JHWU) and Chairperson of the Caribbean Domestic Workers Network (CDWN) Shirley Pryce, Political Leader of the St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party- Prime Minister Dr. Terrance M. Drew, Former General Secretary and Assistant General Secretary of the Caribbean Congress of Labour (CCL) Asokore Beckles from Barbados-the 2023 Union Conference guest speaker and also Dean of the Labour Studies Department in Cipriani College of Labour and Co-operative Studies Ian Daniel (Trinidad and Tobago).

The event’s public session programme also included a Youth Call to Action from Kevion Hodge, the youngest executive committee member, and a presentation on health and wellness by Dr. Sharon Osborne, who highlighted hypertension as a “silent killer.”

Front Banner Image: Newly elected executive member Keyshaun Jones, executive committee member Vanessa ‘Vandel’ Browne, and Union member Naomi Mulraine—all employees of Harowe Servo Controls (St. Kitts) Ltd.—pose for a photo following the business session of the Union’s 85th annual conference.