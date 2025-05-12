Overtaking Incident Leads to Graphic Bus Crash Injury

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday 8th May 2025)-A two-bus collision reportedly caused by an overtaking move has left four individuals injured, including a man with a severe hand injury, sparking renewed public concern over reckless driving on the island’s roads.

The accident occurred on the afternoon of Thursday 8th May 2025 in the St. Peter’s area, near the roundabout in the vicinity of the anglican church, and has since drawn widespread attention following the circulation of a graphic cellphone video on the scene which shows one of the buses flipped on its side.

In the one-minute clip, the injured man is seen exiting an overturned bus with the assistance of two bystanders shortly after a young woman is helped from the vehicle. He is seen clutching his right hand, which appears severely wounded with blood pouring from torn flesh.

Two individuals seen hoisting into action in an attempt to assist a woman and man trapped inside the overturned bus.

Onlookers can be heard expressing horror at the sight, including a voice exclaiming, “Me [expletive] wid de man hand!”

According to a police spokesperson, the incident took place between 12PM and 12:30PM and involved “two motor omnibuses travelling from Monkey Hill to Basseterre.”

Further reports indicate that the crash occurred “when one of the vehicles attempted to overtake the other, resulting in a side impact that caused one bus to swerve, flip, and overturn.”

In total, four people were injured: two passengers from the overturned bus, one passenger from the second bus, and the driver of that second vehicle. The extent of the driver’s injuries is currently unknown.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene, and the injured individuals were taken to the Joseph N. France General Hospital for treatment.

The shocking nature of the crash-particularly the graphic injury captured on video-has intensified public outcry, especially concerning the behaviour of some public transport operators.

Topics include speeding, tailgating, and careless overtaking.

While investigations remain ongoing, this incident highlights increasing concern about road safety and the conduct of some bus drivers, especially during high-traffic hours.

Authorities are once again urging all motorists to drive responsibly, exercise patience, and prioritize safety-particularly when transporting members of the public.