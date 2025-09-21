Ordinary Nevisians, Extraordinary Impact: Five receive 2025 Unsung Heroes Award

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 17, 2025) – Five Nevisians, representing each parish, have been honoured with the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Department of Community Development’s 2025 Unsung Heroes Award.

The ceremony, held on September 11 at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park, recognized Mr. Joseph “Joe” Claxton, Ms. Tamara “Tammy” Farrell, Ms. Pamela “Pam” Barry, Mr. Orin Perkins, and Mr. Addison Jeffers for their outstanding contributions to community life.

Minister of Community Development, the Honourable Senator Jahnel Nisbett, extoled the awardees’ efforts at community and nation-building.

“We want individuals who are passionate, who contribute, and expect nothing in return other than an improved community, and I think the five individuals that we have before us definitely demonstrate that thoroughly. Please continue to contribute to your community and inspire others to do so.”

She also announced that portraits of the honourees will be displayed at the respective community centres with the hope that others will emulate their example.

Deputy Director of Community Development, Denesia Smithen, linked the awards to the theme of the Federation’s 42nd Independence celebrations, “Perpetual Progress- A Sustainable Future in View: Independence 42.”

“Often, it is the quiet, consistent work of individuals who give of themselves not for praise but for progress. As we honour these quiet giants, we also celebrate the fact that perpetual progress is not just about moving forward, it’s about lifting others as we go.”

The ceremony highlighted the unique contributions of each awardee. Mr. Joseph “Joe” Claxton of Bath Village has preserved Nevisian heritage through dance, music, and mentorship, keeping traditions like the Lancers and cakewalks alive for future generations.

Mr. Orin Perkins, known as the trusted face of pharmaceuticals on Nevis, has served for decades with compassion and knowledge, bringing clarity and comfort to communities across the island.

Ms. Pamela “Pam” Barry of Gingerland has been recognized as a driving force in her community, leading environmental cleanups, organizing sporting activities, supporting education, and empowering those around her through generosity and vision.

Mr. Addison Jeffers of Mount Lily, remembered not only for his work as a postman but also for his humility and unwavering dedication, has consistently gone above and beyond in service to others, embodying the true spirit of community.

Ms. Tamara “Tammy” Farrell of Jessups Village has given more than 30 years of service to community festivals, cleanups, youth programmes, children’s events, and environmental restoration, offering what Ms. Smithen described as a blueprint for sustainable grassroots leadership.

Awards were presented by Premier the Honourable Mark Brantley, Parliamentary Representative for St. John’s; the Honourable Spencer Brand, Parliamentary Representative for St. Paul’s; the Honourable Eric Evelyn, Parliamentary Representative for St. George’s; Deputy Governor General Her Honour Mrs. Hyleeta Liburd; and Minister of Community Development, the Honourable Jahnel Nisbett.

The Department of Community Development’s Unsung Heroes Award continues to highlight the power of selfless service, ensuring that individuals who quietly shape communities across Nevis are celebrated, remembered, and used as inspiration for generations to come.