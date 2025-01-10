Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeGeneral NewsCrimeOpening of the New Law Year 2025

Opening of the New Law Year 2025

General NewsCrime

Published on

By Admin
Opening of the New Law Year 2025
spot_img

On Friday, 10th January 2025, the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court will mark the commencement of the New Law Year with its traditional Ceremonial Opening proceedings under the theme “Accessibility and Awareness -The ECSC Bridging the Gap Through Community Engagement”. This year, the host Member State is Saint Lucia, where the first scheduled sitting for the Court of Appeal for 2025 will occur. 

The Ceremonial Opening in St. Kitts and Nevis will commence with a church service at the St Paul Anglican Church Main Street, Charlestown, Nevis at 8:00 a.m. followed by the procession to The Theodore L Hobson KC Court Building, Main Street, Charlestown, Nevis where the Inspection of the Guard will be conducted followed by the Special Sitting of the Court which will commence at 9.30 am. An address by the Honourable Chief Justice Mr. Mario Michel at 10.00 a.m to mark the Opening of the New Law Year.

Similar to the past four years, there will be one Special Sitting throughout the 9 Member States and Territories. The Acting Chief Justice, His Lordship The Honourable Mr. Mario Michel, will deliver the feature address, appearing live from Saint Lucia along with the Attorney General of Saint Lucia the other speakers from the various Member States and Territories of the Eastern Caribbean including Ms. Miselle O’Brien of St. Christopher and Nevis will appear and speak via the Zoom platform.

The Church Service will be streamed live on Von Radio and The Special Sitting will be streamed live to the other Member States and Territories via the Saint Lucia Information Services media platforms and social media pages to the other Member States and Territories of the OECS. It will also be live-streamed via the Court’s Website and Facebook Page, the websites and social media pages of the Government Information Services in each Member State and Territory including Nevis Newscast and SKNIS, and UWITV. 

The public is encouraged to participate in the Ceremonial Opening of the Law Year 2025 by attending either the church service or the Special Sitting or by watching and listening on the various media platforms. 

The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) was established in 1967 by the West Indies Associated States Supreme Court Order No. 223 of 1967. The (ECSC) is a superior court of record for the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), including six independent states: Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and three British Overseas Territories (Anguilla, British Virgin Islands, and Montserrat). It has unlimited jurisdiction in each Member State.

To learn more about the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC), please visit our website @ https://www.eccourts.org/ or call us at Tel: 758-457-3600

Latest articles

General News

Year 2025 – What Are Your Plans?

The start of a new calendar year carries a mix of emotions. For many, the first days of January bring excitement fueled by resolutions or anticipated life events. Others may face the stark reality of ongoing challenges, including financial instability or family issues. It is in these moments that the support of close-knit family and friends becomes essential.
General News

PM To Vendors: Pass Savings To Consumers, Not Hike Prices

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Dr. Terrance Drew has issued a strong appeal to vendors to ensure that the benefits of the six-month  (January to June) relief measures for 2025 are passed directly to consumers. 
General News

Carnival Chair Hails ‘Surpassing Turnout Expectation’

By: Spokesman Newsroom BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday, 9th January 2025)-Chairperson of the St. Kitts and...
General News

Newcomer Wins Senior Monarch Crown With Thought-Provoking Commentary

Tariq ‘Drewsy’ Drew, a newcomer to the calypso arena and a teacher by profession, was recently crowned the 2024-2025 Senior Calypso Monarch. 

More like this

General News

Year 2025 – What Are Your Plans?

The start of a new calendar year carries a mix of emotions. For many, the first days of January bring excitement fueled by resolutions or anticipated life events. Others may face the stark reality of ongoing challenges, including financial instability or family issues. It is in these moments that the support of close-knit family and friends becomes essential.
General News

PM To Vendors: Pass Savings To Consumers, Not Hike Prices

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Dr. Terrance Drew has issued a strong appeal to vendors to ensure that the benefits of the six-month  (January to June) relief measures for 2025 are passed directly to consumers. 
General News

Carnival Chair Hails ‘Surpassing Turnout Expectation’

By: Spokesman Newsroom BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday, 9th January 2025)-Chairperson of the St. Kitts and...