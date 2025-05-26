Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeGeneral NewsCrimeOne Dead, One Injured in Ponds Pasture Shooting

One Dead, One Injured in Ponds Pasture Shooting

General NewsCrime

Published on

By Admin
spot_img

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday 22nd May 2025)- A shooting incident in the Tuckett Street area of Ponds Pasture in Basseterre has left one man in his 30s dead and another in his 40s hospitalized, as police launch a full-scale investigation into what they have classified as a homicide and attempted murder.

According to the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) was reported to police at approximately 9:16 p.m. on the evening of Wednesday 21st May 2025.

Two men-identified as 41-year-old Terrence Ritchen of Tuckett Street, Ponds Pasture, and 38-year-old Recaldo Marsham of Godwin Ghaut-were transported to the Joseph N. France General Hospital via private vehicle.

Marsham, who sustained gunshot wounds, succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital while Ritchen, who was also shot multiple times, underwent emergency medical care and was admitted to the hospital’s Surgical Ward in stable condition.

Preliminary investigations indicate that both men were at a business establishment operated by Ritchen and were socializing when a lone gunman entered the premises and opened fire. The assailant then fled the scene.

Crime Scene Unit officers processed the area and collected items of evidential value. The body of the deceased has been secured pending a scheduled autopsy.

The RSCNPF has extended condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased and has assured the public that all investigative resources are being employed to identify and apprehend the suspect.

Police are appealing to anyone with information related to the incident to come forward. Individuals may contact the Violent Crimes Unit or call the confidential Crime Stoppers hotline.

Marsham’s shooting death is the second recorded homicide for 2025.

Latest articles

Crime

Police Seeking Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run of Ike Tross

Police are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run that claimed the life of well-known local personality Ike Tross of Taylor’s,St.Kitts.
General News

Opposition Richards Suggests Prison Phone System To Gov’t

Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Five, Shawn Richards of the opposition People’s Action Movement (PAM), has offered to the government the idea of installing a telephone system at His Majesty’s Prison (HMP).
General News

St. Kitts & Nevis Strengthens Tourism Partnerships at CHTA Showcase in Antigua

St. Kitts and Nevis made a significant impact at this year’s Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) Showcase, held in Antigua from 18-22 May, 2025, with a focused delegation led by Kelly Fontenelle, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority (SKTA), and Danielle Weekes, Business Development Manager. The event provided an invaluable platform for the twin-island federation to strategically position itself among key tourism industry stakeholders, enhancing its reputation as a premier Caribbean destination.
General News

Mrs. Evelyn Browne Celebrated as Nevis’ Newest Centenarian

Described by her daughters as “honest, loyal, generous, and kind,” Mrs. Browne is widely admired for her industriousness, resilience, and humility. After completing her education at the St. Thomas' Lowland All-Age School, she entered the workforce during the difficult World War II era, a time when job opportunities were scarce and life on Nevis was especially challenging. Nevertheless, her adaptability and work ethic saw her through occupations in farming, charcoal burning, and domestic service.

More like this

Crime

Police Seeking Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run of Ike Tross

Police are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run that claimed the life of well-known local personality Ike Tross of Taylor’s,St.Kitts.
General News

Opposition Richards Suggests Prison Phone System To Gov’t

Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Five, Shawn Richards of the opposition People’s Action Movement (PAM), has offered to the government the idea of installing a telephone system at His Majesty’s Prison (HMP).
General News

St. Kitts & Nevis Strengthens Tourism Partnerships at CHTA Showcase in Antigua

St. Kitts and Nevis made a significant impact at this year’s Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) Showcase, held in Antigua from 18-22 May, 2025, with a focused delegation led by Kelly Fontenelle, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority (SKTA), and Danielle Weekes, Business Development Manager. The event provided an invaluable platform for the twin-island federation to strategically position itself among key tourism industry stakeholders, enhancing its reputation as a premier Caribbean destination.