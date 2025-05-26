One Dead, One Injured in Ponds Pasture Shooting

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday 22nd May 2025)- A shooting incident in the Tuckett Street area of Ponds Pasture in Basseterre has left one man in his 30s dead and another in his 40s hospitalized, as police launch a full-scale investigation into what they have classified as a homicide and attempted murder.

According to the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) was reported to police at approximately 9:16 p.m. on the evening of Wednesday 21st May 2025.

Two men-identified as 41-year-old Terrence Ritchen of Tuckett Street, Ponds Pasture, and 38-year-old Recaldo Marsham of Godwin Ghaut-were transported to the Joseph N. France General Hospital via private vehicle.

Marsham, who sustained gunshot wounds, succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital while Ritchen, who was also shot multiple times, underwent emergency medical care and was admitted to the hospital’s Surgical Ward in stable condition.

Preliminary investigations indicate that both men were at a business establishment operated by Ritchen and were socializing when a lone gunman entered the premises and opened fire. The assailant then fled the scene.

Crime Scene Unit officers processed the area and collected items of evidential value. The body of the deceased has been secured pending a scheduled autopsy.

The RSCNPF has extended condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased and has assured the public that all investigative resources are being employed to identify and apprehend the suspect.

Police are appealing to anyone with information related to the incident to come forward. Individuals may contact the Violent Crimes Unit or call the confidential Crime Stoppers hotline.

Marsham’s shooting death is the second recorded homicide for 2025.