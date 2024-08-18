Got NEWS? Email Us
Onboarding Of New Acting Force Personnel Officer

General News

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, August 12, 2024. The High Command of the Royal St. Christopher-Nevis Police Force is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Eartha Carey as the Acting Force Personnel Officer.

Eartha is an experienced Career Services professional with a demonstrated history of working in the higher education industry. Her skills in Customer Service, Leadership, Career Counseling, and public speaking, combined with her strong community and social services background, make her an excellent fit for this role.

Eartha holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from City College-Fort Lauderdale and a master’s degree in organizational psychology from Lynn University.

We are confident that her expertise will greatly contribute to enhancing our department’s operations and fostering a supportive environment for all personnel.

Please join us in extending a warm welcome to Ms. Eartha Carey and offering your full support as she takes on this important responsibility.

We look forward to the positive impact and fresh perspectives she will bring to our force.

