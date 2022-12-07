My fellow citizens, as Minister of Aviation, today we join the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and the One Hundred and ninety-three (193) member states including St. Kitts and Nevis to celebrate World Aviation Day 2022.

Today 7th December 2022, marks the Anniversary of ICAO and the signing of the Convention on International Civil Aviation, also known as the ‘Chicago Convention’.

International Civil Aviation Day was established in 1994 as part of ICAO’s 50th-anniversary activities. In 1996, pursuant to an ICAO initiative and with the assistance of the Canadian Government, the United Nations General Assembly officially recognized 7th December as International Civil Aviation Day in the UN system.



The purpose of International Civil Aviation Day is to help generate and reinforce worldwide awareness of the importance of international civil aviation to the social and economic development of States, and of the unique role of ICAO in helping States to cooperate and realize a truly global rapid transit network at the service of all mankind.



As the UN and world nations have now adopted Agenda 2030, a pledge for the reduction of pollution that comes with the end goal of a new era in global sustainable development, the importance of aviation as an engine of global connectivity remains just as relevant. As such, in recognition of ICAO’s 75th anniversary, the council selected the theme “75 Years of Connecting the World” for the 2019 celebrations, which will run through to 2024.



International Civil Aviation Day is a day to enjoy the extraordinary things humans are capable of and to look at the future, as we continue to innovate and bring cultures closer together.



International Civil Aviation Day Theme



Every five years, coinciding with ICAO anniversaries. The ICAO Council establishes a special anniversary theme for International Civil Aviation Day. Between these anniversary years, Council representatives select a single theme for the full four-year intervening period.



For 2019-2024 inclusive the Council has selected the following theme:



“Advancing Innovation for Global Aviation Development”



The coronavirus disease (covid-19) has literally changed the way business is conducted and given new impetus to our traditional values of consensus, commitment and cooperation. At the onset of the pandemic, together we all helped to keep the world connected through the ICAO councils Aviation Recovery Taskforce. The task force provides practical and timely guidance to governments and industry for the restarting of the international air transport sector and recovery from the impact of the pandemic in a globally coordinated manner.



At the 41st ICAO assembly, the Secretary-General has now turned our focus to ‘Reconnecting the world’ to ensure that conditions are in place for the sustainable development of the International Civil Aviation for decades to come. Covid-19 has taught us that we can change, we can adapt, and we can master ways of working together and with the world around us.



As we move ahead with reconnecting the world, let us remember why. The main focus is to provide the people of the world with a safe and sustainable air transport system in ensuring effective and sustainable aviation standards.



The Civil Aviation Division of St Kitts and Nevis joins with other member states, agencies, and stakeholders within St. Kitts and Nevis and around the world to highlight and celebrate International Civil Aviation Day worldwide.



Today we celebrate this moment as we honour the men and women across the globe who have served up to the highest level in aviation, and to honour our own citizens who have served with distinction in the development and advancement of Aviation for decades. I pause to salute and honor just a few who have served in this category.

Mr. Denzil Jones, former Airport Manager at SCASPA/Regulator at the ECCAA, and member of the Air Transport Licensing Board. Mr. Jones was in aviation for over 46 year. Mr. David Blake served 46 years Mr. John Morton – 46 years Mr. Elsworth Warner – 38 years in SCASPA Mr. Robert Bob Warner – 30 Mr. Bernard Rawlins (BT) -30 Mr. David Hendrickson- 44 years Mr. Conrod Liburd- Alias (Mice) Bambo- Mr. Joseph Taylor- 21 years Ms. Mary Nurse Clarke- 20 and many others