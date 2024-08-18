OECS Commission Applauds Olympic Athletes

OECS MEDIA RELEASE

The OECS Commission extends heartfelt congratulations to all participants and medallists from OECS Member States for their remarkable participation in the recently concluded Olympic Games. Your dedication and commitment have brought immense pride to our region, showcasing the extraordinary talent and resilience of OECS athletes on the global stage.

The Commission also acknowledges the invaluable support of Member States, National Olympic Committees, coaches, teachers, mentors, families, and support staff who have played a crucial role in preparing the region’s athletes for this prestigious event. Your unwavering dedication has been instrumental in their success. We also express our gratitude to the host nation and the International Olympic Committee for organizing a successful and safe event, providing athletes with the opportunity to shine.

The OECS Commission remains committed to promoting sports as an enabler of sustainable development and fostering support for athletes as they pursue their dreams. In March 2024 the Commission hosted the Inaugural OECS Council of Ministers: Youth and Sports and supported the 2024 OECS Invitational Boxing Championships in July 2024. In March 2024, the OECS Commission signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre of Sports Resources, Expertise and Performance (CREPS), located in Guadeloupe. The MoU allows OECS athletes to access CREPS’s world-class facilities. The Commission looks forward to witnessing more remarkable achievements by the region’s athletes in future international competitions.

The Commission recognises medallists from Independent OECS Member States: Thea LaFond, Commonwealth of Dominica, on her Gold Medal in the Women’s Triple Jump; Anderson Peters, Grenada, on his Bronze Medal in the Men’s Javelin Throw; Lindon Victor, Grenada, on his Bronze Medal, in the Men’s Decathlon; and Julien Alfred, Saint Lucia, on her Gold Medal in the Women’s 100m, and her Silver Medal, in the Women’s 200m. The OECS also applauds Shafiqua Maloney, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, placing 4th at the Women’s 800m who narrowly missed out on a medal at the Olympic Games by just 0.2 seconds, but has inspired her nation and the region.

The Commission highlights medallists originating from the Associate Member State of Martinique representing France: Amandine Buchard, Bronze Medal in Judo (Women -52 kg) and Gold Medal in Judo (Mixed Team); Joan-Benjamin Gaba, Silver Medal in Judo (Men -73 kg) and Gold Medal in Judo (Mixed Team); Andy Timo, Gold Medal in Rugby Sevens (Men); Alexandra Louis-Marie, Silver Medal in Fencing (Women’s Épée Team); Isaia Cordinier, Silver Medal in Basketball (Men); Andrew Albicy, Silver Medal in Basketball (Men); Mathias Lessort, Silver Medal in Basketball (Men); Althea Laurin, Gold Medal in Taekwondo (Women +67kg); Coralie Lassource, Silver Medal in Handball (Women); Iliana Rupert, Silver Medal in Basketball (Women); and Thierry Henry the Football Coach of the Silver Medal winning team.

The Commission commends medallists originating from the Associate Member State of Guadeloupe representing France: Jefferson-Lee Joseph, Gold Medal in Rugby Sevens (Men); Yannick Borel, Silver Medal in Fencing (Men’s Épée Team); Sarah Leonie Cysique, Bronze Medal in Judo (Women -57kg) and Gold Medal in Judo (Mixed Team); Coraline Vitalis, Silver Medal in Fencing (Women’s Épée Team); Teddy Riner, Gold Medal in Judo (Men +100 kg) and Gold Medal in Judo (Mixed Team); Enzo Lefort, Bronze Medal in Fencing (Men’s Foil Team); Cyrian Ravet, Bronze Medal in Taekwondo (Men -58kg); Matthew Strazel, Silver Medal in Basketball (Men); Alexandre Lacazette, Silver Medal in Football (Men); Kiliann Sildillia, Silver Medal in Football (Men); Meline Nocandy, Silver Medal in Handball (Women); and Orlane Kanor, Silver Medal in Handball (Women).

The Commission also shines a spotlight on Marie- Florence Candassamy, for her Silver Medal in Fencing (Women’s Épée Team). Through her mother and father she is a medallist with origins from the Associate Member States of Martinique and Guadeloupe, representing France.

Congratulations once again to all our athletes for their exceptional achievements. Your efforts and accomplishments serve as a beacon of inspiration for us all.