Persons applying for the government’s social programmes are strongly encouraged to be diligent when filling out the relevant application forms, as missing information creates delays in processing benefits.

Incomplete applications have been a major factor in processing applications for the Poverty Alleviation Programme (PAP) and similar programmes. At the Prime Minister’s Press Conference with Cabinet Ministers on Thursday (March 30), Deputy Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley indicated that on several occasions, persons have approached him with enquiries about the status of their applications.

“And when I check the system, sometimes in their presence, up to their very bank account that we are requesting they have not provided. Their I.D. (identification) [is missing], and some have not signed the application [forms],” Dr. Hanley stated, noting that funds cannot be transferred as a result. “We continue to bring about change in the programme, and we are not going to deprive anyone who is duly deserving of benefiting from any social programmes that our government is offering.”

Minister of State responsible for Social Development, the Honourable Isalean Phillip, said that after the re-registration and restructuring of the PAP, initial payments of $500 per month resumed in February 2023. The assistance payments were prioritized for qualifying persons who are elderly, differently-abled, unemployed persons with children, and employed persons with children.

“We are at this time trying to facilitate and look into those who would have perhaps submitted an application that was incomplete because from the initial round of considerations, we prioritized those who submitted a complete application so that they can be considered,” Minister of State Phillip stated.

Honourable Phillip added that the upgrade of the PAP will continue. She thanked the public for their patience and advised people to reach out to the Ministry of Social Development on Victoria Road for further information.