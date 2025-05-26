NO! To Crime and Violence Still

This week, the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis recorded its first fatal shooting incident for 2025, in which two individuals were shot and one succumbed to injuries.

After months of relative calm and declining gun-related homicides, these tragic events are a sobering reminder about the togetherness required on the road to peace and safety.

Most recently with the government’s approach in treating crime and violence from a public health stance, communities, law enforcement, social groups and policy leaders have made concerted efforts to reduce violent crime. The visible reduction in murders, especially those involving firearms, has given many citizens a sense of cautious optimism-hope that the cycle of grief and trauma is being broken. Yet, the news this week underscores the fragility of that hope and the unpredictable nature of human behaviour.

The question that often arises in the public discourse-What do the criminals get out of it?-remains unanswered. It is a question born from deep frustration, confusion, and sadness. What is gained from the spilling of a brother’s blood? What satisfaction can be found in the destruction of another life, and in turn, the shattering of families and the trauma inflicted on entire communities?

As a society, we must renew our commitment to confronting crime not just with force and legal intervention, but with a collective moral stance. We must educate our youth, invest in communities and offer tangible alternatives to violence. We must continue the difficult work of reaching those on the margins-those who may feel unseen, unheard, or trapped in cycles of retaliation or hopelessness.

Violence has no place in our society. Whether driven by personal grievance, criminal enterprise, or senseless impulse, taking a life is an irreversible act that leaves scars far beyond the moment the trigger is pulled.

The united front against crime and violence must continue-undaunted and unwavering. That front must include every one of us: leaders and citizens, educators and clergy, parents and peers. We must stay focused on keeping our communities safe-not only through policing, but by building a culture where conflict is resolved through dialogue, where dignity is preserved, and where human life is valued above all else.

Let this week’s tragedy not simply be another entry in a police report. Let it be a call to action. Let it stir us into remembering that our collective safety begins with the choices we make as individuals and as a society.