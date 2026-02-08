Nicolas N Menon Takes the Helm as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TDC

The St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla Trading and Development Company Limited (TDC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Nicolas N. Menon as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective 1 February 2026.

He brings a wealth of experience at a pivotal time in the company’s continued growth and transformation. His revolutionary vision, a strong track record in executive leadership, tactical management, operational excellence and a strong business acumen are traits that he brings to the role.

In his new capacity, he is responsible for driving the Group’s strategic direction, strengthening operational performance across subsidiaries, and advancing TDC’s long-standing commitment to innovation, customer service, and sustainable development within St. Kitts and Nevis and the wider Caribbean region.

Mr. Menon joined the company in 1994, after a successful tenure as a Management Consultant with several leading business houses in the United Kingdom, and six months later, in 1995, he was appointed head of the Marketing Department.

He oversaw the establishment of the new unit that managed the development and implementation of initiatives that were guided by innovative branding strategies, leadership of cross-functional teams, promotions and advertising, all driven by market research and calculated decision making.

His robust and excellent work ethics did not go unnoticed, and in 2000, Mr. Menon was appointed to serve as an Executive Director with responsibilities for Client Relations, Marketing, Retail, Insurance, Real Estate Development and Manufacturing.

In 2003, he was appointed to serve as the Programme Director of the TDC Warren C Tyson Scholarship Programme (an in-house mentorship scheme for young persons named after the companies’ first chairman), a role he embraces with passion.

Mr. Menon expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to lead the organization, noting:

“It is an honour to assume the role of Chief Executive Officer of TDC, an indigenous company that continues to shape and play a vital role in the economic and social development of St. Kitts and Nevis for over five decades. I look forward with confidence and purpose to working with the Board, management, and staff to build on the strong legacy and to guide the Company into its next phase of growth.”

Mr. Menon holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Cranfield University (London) and Babson College (United States) and a Bachelor of Science Degree with Honours in Geography and Economics from the University of Liverpool.