NIA’s Women’s Self-Empowerment Workshop 2025 Focuses on Professional Development of Women and Girls on Nevis

General NewsWorkers News

Nevis Island Administration’s fifth annual Women’s Self-Empowerment Workshop held on March 26, 2025, at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park
NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 03, 2025)- The Premier’s Ministry successfully recently hosted its fifth annual Women’s Self-Empowerment Workshop, marking a new milestone by including young girls, aiming to inspire and mentor the next generation of female leaders.

The Honourable Latoya Jones, Special Advisor to the Premier and workshop organizer, expressed her enthusiasm about the continued growth and impact of the event.

“Over the past four years, we have welcomed 103 amazing participants. Our numbers for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 were 23, 19, 24, and 37, respectively. This year, we are thrilled to announce that we have 36 participants today, 18 spirited women and 18 determined girls.”

She stated that one of the highlights of the 2025 workshop was the inclusion of girls from local high schools, selected in collaboration with the Ministry of Education. She explained that 18 women from diverse professional fields had been selected to participate that year who were paired with 18 high school girls from Forms 1 to 4. These students were chosen for their alignment with women’s career fields, with a priority given to those facing challenges and in need of encouragement and mentorship.

Career fields represented at the workshop included mechanics, architecture, law enforcement, nursing, entrepreneurship, religion, fashion design, cosmetology, education, agriculture, sports, psychology, performing arts, hospitality, accounting, law, and information technology.

Hon. Jones emphasized that the workshop’s theme aligned with the United Nations’ mission of promoting rights, equality, and empowerment for all women and girls. 

“Our mission is clear, to foster active engagement among women and girls, enhance leadership skills, address vital issues affecting women and girls, enable and share the learning experiences, create valuable networking opportunities for future employment, and establish a robust mentorship programme.”

Endorsing the initiative, the Honourable Senator Jahnel Nisbett, Minister of Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), praised the inclusion of young girls. 

“I do love that this year we have included our young girls in the programme. We want to ensure that you’re prepared for the type of woman that you want to become… We are making an early intervention so that you can ask the questions you need, be inspired by the women who are in the room, and get that mentorship experience,” she stated.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Kerdis Clarke, alongside presenters Stacey Parris and Shanika Jeffers, led engaging sessions focused on mental health, leadership, etiquette, career development, and mentorship.

The event concluded with the presentation of Certificates of Completion to each of the 36 participants by Hon. Latoya Jones, marking the workshop’s continued commitment to empowering women and girls in Nevis.

