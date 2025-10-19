NIA Invites General Public to a Town Hall Meeting on Proposed “Destiny” Special Sustainability Zone Project

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 16, 2025)- The Cabinet of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) will host a public town hall meeting on the proposed Destiny Special Sustainability Zone (SSZ) development, as part of the administration’s ongoing commitment to transparency, inclusiveness, and open dialogue with the people of Nevis.

The meeting is scheduled for Monday, October 27, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church Hall in Charlestown. Members of the public are encouraged to attend, share their views, and hear firsthand from the government about the details of the proposed project.

Premier of Nevis and Minister of Foreign Investment, the Honourable Mark Brantley, said the meeting represents another opportunity for citizens to engage directly with the Administration on major development plans for the island.

“You have heard much conversation in the public space about a proposed project on the south coast of Nevis. This project is intended to be part of a sustainable zone on the island. We are inviting you, the members of the public, to come out and share your views and opinions and to hear from the government as to what is actually proposed.”

In recent weeks, the NIA has held a series of stakeholder meetings with key sectors of society, including representatives of the tourism industry, Opposition parliamentarians, religious organizations and church leaders, and the business community, to share information and receive feedback on the proposed development. These consultations are part of the Administration’s deliberate effort to ensure that all voices are heard in shaping the island’s sustainable future.

Premier Brantley reaffirmed his government’s dedication to open governance and community involvement in the development process.

“We are an open government. We are a transparent government. We have started these meetings through a series of stakeholder engagements with various groups. It is now for your turn to come and share your views and opinions.”

The NIA has also indicated that additional meetings will soon be held with other stakeholder groups, including the Police High Command, construction companies, and second year students of the Nevis Sixth Form College, as part of its broad-based approach to consultation and inclusion.

The Premier urged members of the public to take advantage of the upcoming meeting to learn more about the proposed SSZ initiative and to contribute to the ongoing national conversation about sustainable development and economic growth on Nevis.

“We look forward to seeing you and to exchanging views and opinions with you as we bring these big ideas to you for discussion and for you to give your informed positions on the development of our beloved Nevis. I look forward to seeing you there.”

The NIA continues to emphasize that public participation is a cornerstone of its transparent and consultative approach to governance, ensuring that the development of Nevis reflects the collective vision and aspirations of its people.