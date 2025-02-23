Got NEWS? Email Us
NIA Honours Three Public Servants for Outstanding Performance

General News

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 17, 2025) – The Nevis Island Administration (NIA), through its Ministry of Human Resources, has recognized three exemplary public servants for their dedication and exceptional service to the public sector.

During the recently held NIA Ministry of Human Resources 2025 Orientation Seminar, Training Officer Mrs. Shanola Murray-Gill announced Venrick Newton, Craig David, and Ezekiel Parris as the honourees. She highlighted their contributions and the reasons behind their recognition.

Venrick Newton was honoured with the Outstanding Messenger and Delivery Service Award for his unwavering commitment over two decades. Originally serving as a Fisheries Field Assistant, he now holds the position of Marine Field Assistant in the Department of Marine Resources under the Ministry of Agriculture.

“He is known for his friendly and energetic disposition, an officer who is dedicated, hard-working, and performs excellent customer service,” said Mrs. Murray-Gill.

“Whenever he enters a room, he lights it up with his special greetings, his small talk, and his animated spirit. He is easy to get along with and goes above the call of duty.”

Craig David was presented with the Innovative Thinker Award for his extensive contributions in the field of information technology. Having served the civil service for twenty years in various roles including computer analyst, systems analyst, and assistant director, he currently holds the position of IT Director for the NIA.

“He is extremely passionate about information technology and he strives to ensure that his department keeps up to date with technology’s consistent evolution,” noted Mrs. Murray-Gill.

Ezekiel Parris received the Ultimate Team Player Award in recognition of his selfless service and reliability. Since joining the civil service in 2004, he has served as a Valuation Officer at the Inland Revenue Department and now works as a systems technician in the Information Technology Department.

“This individual is also dedicated, extremely helpful, warm and approachable, and goes above the call of duty to serve all departments equally,” said Mrs. Murray-Gill. “No matter how busy or where he’s engaged, he makes time to respond to the call of assistance. This is why he is deemed the ultimate team player.”

Each honouree received a plaque and gifts of appreciation, presented by Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Human Resources, and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Human Resources, Kevin Barrett.

The NIA remains committed to recognizing and rewarding the outstanding contributions of its public servants, who continue to play a vital role in the efficient functioning of government services on Nevis.

