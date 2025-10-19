NIA Cabinet meets with Opposition on Proposed SSZ project in a Landmark Show of Democracy and Transparency

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 12, 2025)- In an unprecedented show of open governance and political maturity, Premier the Honourable Mark Brantley and members of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Cabinet met on October 10, with the two Opposition Members of the Nevis Island Assembly- the Honourable Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge, Leader of the opposition Nevis Reformation Party (NRP), and the Honourable Cleone Stapleton Simmonds, Independent MP- to discuss details of the proposed Special Sustainability Zone (SSZ) development.

During the meeting, held in the Cabinet Room at Pinney’s Estate, the Cabinet presented detailed information on the proposed project “Destiny”. The session included a video address by Olivier Janssens, founder of Destiny, and a comprehensive PowerPoint presentation outlining the project’s vision, development model, and projected economic impact. The MPs were afforded the opportunity to seek clarification and express their perspectives.

Following the meeting, Premier Brantley described the engagement as a hallmark of mature and responsible leadership, emphasizing that such dialogue represents the best of Nevisian democracy.

“As the NIA Cabinet continues its series of stakeholder engagements on the proposed South Coast Project for Nevis, I wish to thank Opposition Members Honourable Cleone Stapleton Simmonds and Honourabe Dr. Janice Daniel Hodge for accepting the Cabinet’s invitation and for their frank and open engagement on the proposed project,” he said.

Premier Brantley added that the meeting underscores his Administration’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and inclusiveness in public decision-making.

This latest engagement follows the recent meeting between the NIA Cabinet and representatives of the St. Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce (SKNCIC), the Bankers and Financial Services Association (BFSA), and the broader business community, during which detailed presentations were also shared and attendees provided an opportunity to pose questions.

The Premier reaffirmed that the Administration’s public sensitization efforts will continue, with upcoming town hall meetings planned to ensure the entire Nevisian community is fully informed about the proposed SSZ Destiny project and its potential benefits for the island’s sustainable development.

“This is what mature democracy looks like,” Premier Brantley stated. “We are committed to engaging with all sectors of our society- regardless of political affiliation- to ensure that the people of Nevis have all the information they need to make informed judgments about projects that affect their future.”

The NIA continues to demonstrate that open dialogue and transparency are not just ideals, but defining features of its governance philosophy as it charts a sustainable path forward for Nevis.