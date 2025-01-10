Newcomer Wins Senior Monarch Crown With Thought-Provoking Commentary

By: Precious Mills

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Wednesday, 8th January 2025) -Tariq ‘Drewsy’ Drew, a newcomer to the calypso arena and a teacher by profession, was recently crowned the 2024-2025 Senior Calypso Monarch.

Performing two thought-provoking songs that captivated the audience with his social commentary, emerging victorious in a competition that showcased the power of calypso to provoke reflection and inspire unity.

The competition, held on Friday, 27th December 2024, at Carnival Village in Basseterre St. Kitts was a tightly contested two-round event.

Heading into the finals, Drewsy was ranked second, trailing the well-known veteran calypsonian Duncan ‘Big Lice’ Wattley by just four points (457 to 453). However, in the finals, King Drewsy surged ahead, ultimately defeating Big Lice by an impressive 25-point margin.

King Drewsy clinched the crown with a total of 808 points, earning the $20,000 grand prize.

First runner-up Big Lice, who performed Things Not Going Well and Leader of the Opposition, scored 783 points and took home $15,000. Second runner-up Queen Independent (the dethroned monarch), with her renditions of ‘Look Inside the Home’ and ‘They Already Know Me Name’, scored 776 points and received $12,000.

Drewsy’s Winning Performances

In the first round, Drewsy delivered a powerful nationalistic appeal with his song ‘Peace to Pieces’. Through compelling lyrics, he called on the nation to mend divisions and rebuild harmony with lyrics like: “From peace to pieces… How did we get this broken? Who are the ones to blame? Will we just stand and let this happen over again? Let’s fix the crack, create a frame of togetherness; Put the nation back on de map.”

For the second round, Drewsy captivated the audience with ‘We Need a New Deal’; a call for better treatment and resources for educators. The song resonated deeply with teachers and the public, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing the hard working professional in the education/teaching sector.

“School Children say teachers working hard for nuts pay….You might say I’m wrong, but I’m putting it in song, Use your tools for school and not to build no prison. We need a new deal to help our schools with maintenance…Let dem write me up and say: We need a new deal’ were some of the lyrics.

Other Performers

The competition also featured stellar performances from five (5) other talented calypsonians: namely: Queen Kibi (Life and Times & We Need A Solution), Lady Diva (Trapped in Thought & Call for the Saints), Lady Carens (Things Not Going Well & The Proposal), Issa Kamal (The Giant’s Lullaby) and Queen Singing Jackie (Time Is Now & Still Standing).

The night was a celebration of calypso’s enduring relevance, with each performer delivering poignant messages through their music.

The remaining participants each received $4,000 in prize money.

With his debut victory, King Drewsy has etched his name into the annals of local calypso history, earning the admiration of audiences and judges alike.