New Smart Electricity Meters To Give Consumers Greater Control Over Energy Usage In Saint Kitts

General News

Published on

By Admin
Minister of Energy, the Honourable Konris Maynard
BASSETERRE, Saint Kitts, March 06, 2025 (SKNIS) – Minister of Energy, the Honourable Konris Maynard, has announced that the government, through the St. Kitts Electricity Company Limited (SKELEC), will soon begin an island-wide initiative to replace all electricity meters with advanced smart meters.

This transition will be powered by the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) system—an integrated network that enables two-way communication between utility providers and customers. The AMI system collects, stores, and analyses energy consumption data in real-time, allowing SKELEC to monitor electricity usage more efficiently.

Speaking at the Prime Minister’s Press Conference with Cabinet Ministers on March 06, 2025, Minister Maynard emphasised the transformative impact of these new smart meters on Saint Kitts’ energy sector.

“We will now be able to monitor everything that is happening with the energy going in and out of your homes. These are smart meters and so they now can be controlled and observed from a control center. So billing can be more regular and it’s going to be completely accurate and this will eliminate the issues of errors associated with reading the meters,” he stated.

One of the key benefits of the new meters is their ability to integrate with renewable energy systems, allowing consumers to generate and sell electricity back to the grid.

“Very shortly, we should be unveiling our Feed-in Tariff Policy which would mean that you can invest in renewable energy products at your home—whether it is a small wind turbine or solar panels—and you can get into an agreement to produce energy for SKELEC,” Minister Maynard added.

Additionally, the new system will introduce flexible billing options, including a prepaid feature that will allow consumers to manage their electricity expenses more effectively.

“There will be the possibility of a pre-paid and a postpaid arrangement just like your mobile phone. You can decide if you want to put on $100 this month and you manage how that $100 is used. You would be able to get alerts and follow as to where that is so that you can actually see your usage over time and understand what you need to disconnect or connect in your house to be able to manage your energy usage effectively,” the minister added.

With the AMI smart meter system, consumers will have greater control over their electricity usage, reducing the likelihood of service disconnections.

This project represents a major step toward modernising Saint Kitts’ energy infrastructure and improving efficiency at SKELEC.

