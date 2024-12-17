Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeGeneral NewsCrimeNew “Prison to Work” Programme offers Second Chance for Rehabilitated Offenders

New “Prison to Work” Programme offers Second Chance for Rehabilitated Offenders

General NewsCrime

Published on

By Admin
Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew during the presentation of the 2025 Budget Address in the National Assembly on Monday December 16, 2024
spot_img

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 16, 2024 (SKNIS): Individuals who have completed their sentences and undergone rehabilitation while incarcerated at His Majesty’s Prison (HMP), will soon experience an easier reintegration into society, thanks to a new programme being developed by the Federal Government of St. Kitts and Nevis.

On Monday, December 16, 2024, during the presentation of the 2025 Budget Address in the National Assembly, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, shared a bit on the new “Prison to Work” initiative that falls under the transformative ELEVATE Programme. It will allow past offenders to be gainfully employed after serving their sentences so that they can earn an income and provide for themselves and their families.

Phtoto: Prime Minister Drew presents the 2025 Budget

“Too often people leave prison and then they end up back on the road and you know nobody really wants to hire [them, but] they too must be given a chance,” said the prime minister, who also is the minister of national security. “If they have spent their time in jail why not give them a chance to reintegrate into the society from whence they came?” he questioned.

Dr. Drew stated that the investment into members of this programme is well worth it and is part of the government’s broad-based strategy to meaningfully engage at-risk persons and create opportunities for learning and self-empowerment.

“Their lives matter,” Prime Minister Drew emphasised.

Prison to Work will also help to reduce recidivism, thereby increasing the success rate of HMP’s rehabilitation efforts.

Latest articles

General News

St. Kitts and Nevis to Introduce Electronic Travel Authorization System in 2025

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, announced during the 2025 Budget Address delivered on Monday, December 16, 2024, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis’ bold commitment to strengthening border security and enhancing travel facilitation with the implementation of an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) System.
General News

Government of St. Kitts and Nevis to Drive Digital Transformation and Skills Development Through TVET Upgrades in 2025

“The 2025 Budget will facilitate significant upgrades at AVEC, including the integration of immersive simulators such as a welding simulator and painting simulator which utilise Virtual Reality (VR) technology to simulate real-world training experiences while promoting the efficient use of resources,” Dr. Drew announced. “This technology is designed to shorten the learning curve and enhance operators’ skills to dramatically increase productivity, decrease energy consumption by 50 percent, reduce waste of consumables, and wear on real equipment, and reduce accidents. In 2025, upgrades to AVEC will also include the outfitting of smart classrooms to enhance the teaching and learning experience.”
General News

A New Deal: The St Kitts Ritz-Carlton Resort Hotel and Residences to Break Ground in 2025

The new luxury resort has the potential to be a significant driver of economic growth, creating hundreds of jobs during its construction phase and approximately 250 permanent positions once operational. The project will actively engage local contractors, consultants, and businesses, showcasing a strong commitment to leveraging local talent and resources throughout its development.
General News

“Housing Revolution Commences”: 20 New Homes Under Construction In Ottleys

The Prime Minister, along with Minister of Housing and Human Settlement —Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, Ambassador Leon Natta-Nelson, and representatives from the National Housing Corporation (NHC) and the East Coast Housing Development Ltd., visited the site of a major new housing development in Ottleys, Constituency Number Seven, on December 11, 2024, where the construction of 20 new homes is underway.

More like this

General News

St. Kitts and Nevis to Introduce Electronic Travel Authorization System in 2025

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, announced during the 2025 Budget Address delivered on Monday, December 16, 2024, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis’ bold commitment to strengthening border security and enhancing travel facilitation with the implementation of an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) System.
General News

Government of St. Kitts and Nevis to Drive Digital Transformation and Skills Development Through TVET Upgrades in 2025

“The 2025 Budget will facilitate significant upgrades at AVEC, including the integration of immersive simulators such as a welding simulator and painting simulator which utilise Virtual Reality (VR) technology to simulate real-world training experiences while promoting the efficient use of resources,” Dr. Drew announced. “This technology is designed to shorten the learning curve and enhance operators’ skills to dramatically increase productivity, decrease energy consumption by 50 percent, reduce waste of consumables, and wear on real equipment, and reduce accidents. In 2025, upgrades to AVEC will also include the outfitting of smart classrooms to enhance the teaching and learning experience.”
General News

A New Deal: The St Kitts Ritz-Carlton Resort Hotel and Residences to Break Ground in 2025

The new luxury resort has the potential to be a significant driver of economic growth, creating hundreds of jobs during its construction phase and approximately 250 permanent positions once operational. The project will actively engage local contractors, consultants, and businesses, showcasing a strong commitment to leveraging local talent and resources throughout its development.