New “Prison to Work” Programme offers Second Chance for Rehabilitated Offenders

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 16, 2024 (SKNIS): Individuals who have completed their sentences and undergone rehabilitation while incarcerated at His Majesty’s Prison (HMP), will soon experience an easier reintegration into society, thanks to a new programme being developed by the Federal Government of St. Kitts and Nevis.

On Monday, December 16, 2024, during the presentation of the 2025 Budget Address in the National Assembly, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, shared a bit on the new “Prison to Work” initiative that falls under the transformative ELEVATE Programme. It will allow past offenders to be gainfully employed after serving their sentences so that they can earn an income and provide for themselves and their families.

Phtoto: Prime Minister Drew presents the 2025 Budget

“Too often people leave prison and then they end up back on the road and you know nobody really wants to hire [them, but] they too must be given a chance,” said the prime minister, who also is the minister of national security. “If they have spent their time in jail why not give them a chance to reintegrate into the society from whence they came?” he questioned.

Dr. Drew stated that the investment into members of this programme is well worth it and is part of the government’s broad-based strategy to meaningfully engage at-risk persons and create opportunities for learning and self-empowerment.

“Their lives matter,” Prime Minister Drew emphasised.

Prison to Work will also help to reduce recidivism, thereby increasing the success rate of HMP’s rehabilitation efforts.