Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeGeneral NewsNew Polyclinic to Enhance Healthcare Access and Services in St. Peters

New Polyclinic to Enhance Healthcare Access and Services in St. Peters

General News

Published on

By Admin
spot_img

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – November 15, 2024 (PMO) The residents of St. Peters and surrounding communities are set to experience a transformative upgrade in healthcare services with the construction of a state-of-the-art polyclinic. Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew announced the initiative, which aims to decentralize healthcare services, improve accessibility, and reduce the dependency on the Joseph N. France (JNF) General Hospital for routine and outpatient care.

“With the rapid growth of St. Peters, this polyclinic is not just a necessity—it’s a promise to deliver equitable healthcare access. Our goal is to ensure that no citizen is burdened by distance or limited resources when it comes to their health.”

The new polyclinic will provide a wide range of essential healthcare services, including x-rays, blood tests, general outpatient care, and specialized services. Designed to serve the “largest population outside of Basseterre” as according to the Prime Minister, the facility will alleviate congestion at JNF General Hospital while addressing the growing healthcare needs of the community.

“St. Peters is one of the fastest-growing areas in the Federation, and its residents deserve modern, accessible healthcare infrastructure to match that growth. This polyclinic will be a game-changer for the community. This great state is evolving rapidly, and with that comes the need for modern infrastructure—not just in healthcare but in transportation, education, and other critical sectors. The polyclinic is just the beginning of our investment in this dynamic area.”

Prime Minister Dr. Drew also highlighted plans to convert the current JNF General Hospital site into a polyclinic once the new state-of-the-art hospital is completed. This move will further distribute healthcare services across the Federation, reducing pressure on JNF and providing additional points of access for the public.

“This is about putting healthcare within reach of every citizen. By strategically placing polyclinics, we can ensure that critical services are available where they are needed most, improving efficiency and accessibility.”

Latest articles

General News

2025 BUDGET TO PAVE THE WAY FOR REAL ECONOMIC DIVERSIFICATION IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS, DECLARES PRIME MINISTER DR. DREW

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is gearing up to present a transformative Budget for the 2025 financial year that will lead to true diversification and resilience of the Federation’s economy.
General News

Salary Increase: A Commitment to Long-Term Stability and Empowerment

Salary Increase: A Commitment to Long-Term Stability and Empowerment
General News

Major Projects Signed, Sealed, and Ready for Delivery, Says PM Drew

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew provided an optimistic outlook for the nation’s economic future during a recent appearance on WINN FM’s ‘Inside the News’ program. Highlighting the government’s ambitious development agenda, the Prime Minister shared updates on transformative projects that are set to drive economic growth, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for citizens. These projects, slated for delivery in 2025, include the construction of a Climate Smart Hospital, an expansion of the housing program, advancements in agriculture, and renewable energy initiatives.
General News

Dedicated Men’s Clinic and Full-Time Urologist Now Available

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, during a recent radio interview, used the opportunity to encourage more men to visit the Joseph N. France (JNF) General Hospital, and their closest clinics for specialized checkups with the country's fulltime urologist.

More like this

General News

2025 BUDGET TO PAVE THE WAY FOR REAL ECONOMIC DIVERSIFICATION IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS, DECLARES PRIME MINISTER DR. DREW

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is gearing up to present a transformative Budget for the 2025 financial year that will lead to true diversification and resilience of the Federation’s economy.
General News

Salary Increase: A Commitment to Long-Term Stability and Empowerment

Salary Increase: A Commitment to Long-Term Stability and Empowerment
General News

Major Projects Signed, Sealed, and Ready for Delivery, Says PM Drew

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew provided an optimistic outlook for the nation’s economic future during a recent appearance on WINN FM’s ‘Inside the News’ program. Highlighting the government’s ambitious development agenda, the Prime Minister shared updates on transformative projects that are set to drive economic growth, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for citizens. These projects, slated for delivery in 2025, include the construction of a Climate Smart Hospital, an expansion of the housing program, advancements in agriculture, and renewable energy initiatives.